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Who went home on ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’? Week 4 ends with double elimination

Jenna Johnson was a guest judge in the latest episode of 'Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro'
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’ (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)
A still from ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’ (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’ Week 4 featured two-time Mirrorball Champion Jenna Johnson as the guest judge. The latest episode of the dance competition, titled 'Bring on the Intensity: Chemistry with Jenna Johnson,' was all about teamwork. The guest judge taught the participants how to build strong chemistry with their respective partners before they took on this week's challenge. In week 4, the contestants had to deliver an intense Argentine tango or move forward with a romantic rumba.

Jenna asked the contestants to choose a random partner and then switch partners as they began dancing. Later, the female participants were asked to choose a male partner for the challenge. Things got intense as some of the male contestants were picked by multiple dancers and a few were not chosen. Whenever a contestant was selected by more than one partner, he had to choose who to dance with. In the end, Adele paired up with AJ, while Selena chose Erik. Allen went with Nina, and Stephani had to pair up with Tristen, as he was the only remaining contestant and Stephani’s second choice.

A still from ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’ (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)
A still from ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’ (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

Adele and AJ took the stage first and performed the Rumba. Shirley mentioned that Adele was a “superstar” in her book and her chemistry was “off the chart.” The judges also praised Selena and Erik’s Argentine Tango. Shirley playfully asked for a fan since their performance was quite intense and later gave them a standing ovation. Jenna was “speechless” after watching their routine. Tristen and Stephani’s performance received mixed reviews from the judges. While appreciating the choreography, Shirley noted, “You are quality dancers, but we are on Week 4, and we are expecting a lot.” Jenna pointed out that she was a big fan of Stephani and that she was “so capable.” She added that she wished that there was “more breadth” and more “moments of just staring at each other.” Nina and Allen’s Argentine Tango also received positive feedback and appreciation from the judges. Mark Ballas referred to it as Nina’s “best dance.”

A still from ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’ (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)
A still from ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’ (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

​At the end of the episode, the judges announced that two couples were at risk of being eliminated. Stephani and Tristen and Allen and Nina found themselves at the bottom. Later on, based on the judges' decision, Stephani and Tristen were sent home. While leaving, Stephani said, “I’m proud of myself. My journey was cut too short, but I feel like I have to close a chapter for me with Dancing with the Stars. From here on out, I’m never going to let myself get in head again. I am never letting that fire dim.”

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