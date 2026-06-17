This ‘AGT’ comedian has a surprising connection to Issa Rae and her hit HBO show ‘Insecure’

This comedian appeared on episode 3 of 'America's Got Talent' Season 21 and wowed judges with his hilarious comedic routine.

Comedian Cris Sosa delivered one of the standout performances in the latest episode of 'America's Got Talent' Season 21, which aired on June 16 on NBC. Hailing from Humble, Texas, the 32-year-old told judges that he has been doing stand-up comedy for 13 years and dreams of being one of the best entertainers in the business. He started his comedic routine by saying, "I'm Puerto Rican, Dominican, and Mexican," but quickly added that he can't speak Spanish. He hilariously described growing up speaking English with a Spanish accent. Cris's highly relatable stand-up routine drew applause throughout his set as he recounted learning Spanglish from his immigrant parents.

Cris Sosa is a stand-up comedian who has honed his craft by performing on comedy circuits nationwide for more than a decade. He has opened for comedians like Mike Epps and Steve Harvey. During the early days of his career, Sosa supported himself by doing a string of jobs at McDonald’s, the Steve Madden retail store, and even worked as a lifeguard. He also worked as a graphic designer, creating merchandise for celebrities like Kevin Hart, Vivica A. Fox, and Mike Epps, as well as for Instagram influencers. During this time, he was introduced to Issa Rae, who cast him in her web series 'The Choir' in 2013 after watching some of his reels. He later appeared in the pilot episode of her hit coming-of-age drama 'Insecure.' Cris has also appeared in an episode of 'Wade's World' in 2017 and recently starred as Leche in 2026's thriller film 'The Sweetest Kill.'

An image of the 'AGT 21' contestant Cris Sosa (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Chris Haston)

Simon Cowell complimented the comedian by saying, "The most important thing is that you're funny. Like, seriously funny. If you don't get the audience in about 30 seconds, you're toast. Every part of that routine was funny." Sofia Vergara was very happy with his performance and said, "I had a feeling you were gonna be great, but I didn't think you were gonna be this great. You didn't miss one joke." The 'Modern Family' star continued, "Obviously, I felt related to every single one of your jokes. I loved it. I am so proud that a Latin guy can be so funny. Very proud of you."

A still of Cris Sosa doing his comedic routine on 'AGT 21' (Image Source: Instagram | @cristinososa)

Furthermore, Mel B said, "My cheeks are killing me from laughing, and you gave me that proper belly laugh." Howie also praised Sosa's confidence, telling him he will go far in this contest and do really well. All four judges voted "Yes," sending Sosa through to the next round. Simon added a cherry on top by calling him one of the best contestants of the day. We can't wait to see what he does in his next comedic routine. Meanwhile, the audition rounds on 'America's Got Talent' Season 21 will continue next Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.