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‘DWTS’ Season 35 welcomes back ‘DWTS: Juniors’ pro as first troupe member ahead of premiere

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 will premiere on September 15 on ABC and Disney+
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Kamri Peterson poses for the camera (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @kamri_dancer)
Kamri Peterson poses for the camera (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @kamri_dancer)

With the highly anticipated ‘DWTS’ Season 35 only a few weeks away, fans are eager to learn more about dancers set to take the stage. To everyone’s surprise, the show announced the first troupe dancer joining the competition on August 3, 2026. An Instagram post revealed that ‘Dancing With the Stars: Juniors’ pro dancer Kamri Peterson would be taking the stage alongside the contestants during the upcoming season. The caption read, "It's a full circle moment for @kamri_dancer This #DWTSJuniors pro is officially a #DWTS troupe dancer!"

Kamri was a junior pro under the mentorship of pro dancer Witney Carson during the ‘DWTS’ spinoff show 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors,' which aired in 2018. She was only 10 at the time and participated with Akash Vukoti. The two finished in sixth place. Since then, Kamri has made a name for herself in the industry. She is a World ProAM Champion, a three-time Latin National Vice Champ, and came third in the National Under 19 twice. She has also represented the United States at the Open World Championships in Paris.

Kamri is now set to return to the renowned dance competition, but this time as a troupe dancer. A troupe dancer performs during the competition’s opening ceremony and group dances, serves as a stand-in throughout rehearsals, and, if any of the pro dancers are injured, a troupe member steps up. For those unaware, pro dancers including Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Jenna Johnson, and Britt Stewart also started their ‘DWTS’ journey as troupe dancers. Later, they were promoted to pro dancers, and now mentor celebrity contestants in the competition.

A still from 'DWTS: Juniors' featuring Kamri Peterson (Image Source: ABC)
A still from 'DWTS: Juniors' featuring Kamri Peterson (Image Source: ABC)

A few renowned celebrities are confirmed to be participating in ‘DWTS’ Season 35. ‘Summer House’ star Ciara Miller and ‘The Traitors’ star Maura Higgins will take the stage when the new installment premieres next month. Jackson Olson from the Savannah Bananas baseball team and Guillermo Rodriguez from ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ were announced as two of the celebrity contestants. The remaining participants will be revealed on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, on ‘Good Morning America.’ ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 will premiere over two nights: September 15 and 16 on ABC and Disney+.

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