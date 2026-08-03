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Are Marissa and Edward still together? ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Episode 13 leaves couple at a crossroads

After spending 45 days with Marissa, Edward asked her whether she had made up her mind, which sparked an intense argument.
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 9 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 13 featuring Marissa and Edward (Cover Image Source: @TLC)
A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 13 featuring Marissa and Edward (Cover Image Source: @TLC)

The latest ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 13 featured an argument between Edward and Marissa that later turned into a disagreement. Fans witnessed Edward giving an ultimatum to Marissa, as the two had been living together for over 45 days. He told her that, of their 90 days, they had already spent half of the time together. So he wanted to know where Marissa stood in their relationship. “I’m questioning right now whether or not we should actually get married,” shared Marissa. Listening to her concerns, Edward told her that he could not believe that she was still confused about their relationship. “I can’t believe that you don’t understand how I feel,” responded Marissa.

A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 13 featuring Edward (Image Source: @TLC)
A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 13 featuring Edward (Image Source: @TLC)

While expressing her concerns and everyone’s opinions, Marissa explained her situation. “Everybody keeps telling me ‘Don’t get married until you are 100%’ because they know that I’m feeling like…unsure. And they’re like, ‘Well, you shouldn’t make this decision just because you’re kinda halfway through it’. And I don’t wanna just sign the paper and throw a whole freaking party for everybody just because, like, you know, if I don’t do it then you have to go back to your country,” she said. Edward told her that he understood her concerns. However, she should put in effort and “just move forward.” In a confessional, Marissa noted that she could not believe that Edward could not understand her having second thoughts about their situation. “Ever since he got her, things have not been great,” she added.

A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 13 featuring Marissa (Image Source: @TLC)
A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 13 featuring Marissa (Image Source: @TLC)

In her confessional, Marissa also mentioned that it was one of those situations where Edward’s positivity was preventing him from witnessing the “reality of things.” She said that she was unsure if “love” was enough for the two to move forward. Further in their conversation, Edward mentioned that he had been listening to how Marissa felt for 45 days. “It’s 90 days. The half of the time is right in this point. At this point, we need to know, if we move forward or not. I’m sorry, but I need an answer,” said Edward. He pointed out that he needed an answer right away. Marrisa responded that she couldn’t give him a “100%” in that moment. After Edward pressed her to give an “honest answer,” she told him that she did not want to lie to him. The conversation turned intense as he sought a definite answer from her.

A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 13 featuring Edward (Image Source: @TLC)
A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 13 featuring Edward (Image Source: @TLC)

Later in the ‘90 Day Fiancé’ episode, the next day, Marissa asked Edward what possessed him the day before. She was referring to him giving her an ultimatum and seeking an answer. “We still struggle with the conversation that we have yesterday. I’m not okay to be in a relationship with someone that don’t be 100%.” Once again, the two got into another disagreement over their relationship. Notably, the preview for the upcoming episode also revealed the two still getting into an argument where Marissa told him to keep his voice down.

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