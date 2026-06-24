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Who is Mackenzie Sol? Singer who first auditioned for Simon Cowell at age 4 earns ‘AGT’ Golden Buzzer

25-year-old Mackenzie Sol received a standing ovation from Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Mel B after his ‘AGT’ Season 21 audition
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screengrabs of judge Simon Cowell and contestant Mackenzie Sol from 'AGT' Season 21 (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)
Screengrabs of judge Simon Cowell and contestant Mackenzie Sol from 'AGT' Season 21 (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)

British singer Mackenzie Sol had a full-circle moment on the latest episode of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21. During the June 23 episode, the 25-year-old performer from Newcastle, England, stepped onto the ‘AGT’ stage carrying a long history with Simon Cowell. Before his audition aired, viewers were shown a clip from his appearance on ‘The X-Factor’. At just four years old, Mackenzie sang for Simon, who jokingly told him at the time, “In 12 years time, you’re through.” Looking back on that experience, Mackenzie explained how much that day shaped his future. While speaking to host Terry Crews backstage, he watched footage from the audition and said, “That moment in that room was when I knew I wanted to be a singer.” This time, however, he was facing not only Cowell but also fellow judges Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Mel B. 

Screengrabs of host Terry Crews, contestant Mackenzie Sol, and 4-year-old Sol during his audition on 'The X Factor' taken from 'AGT' Season 21 audition clip (Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)
Screengrabs of host Terry Crews with Mackenzie Sol and a glimpse of 4-year-old Sol during his audition on 'The X Factor' taken from 'AGT' Season 21 (Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)

Ahead of his performance, Mackenzie admitted that the size of the crowd rattled him a bit. “Hopefully, I don’t go out there and make a fool of myself,” he said before taking the stage. “I don’t know why it took 21 years. I did a lot of singing back home. I did what I could. It’s just really hard to make it where I come from. It’s such a small town.” One thing Mackenzie hoped for was that Simon might somehow remember him. When Cowell asked what he had been doing over the last few years, He replied, “The last three years, I’ve just been singing in my local clubs and pubs and just doing what I can.”

What viewers may not have realized is that Mackenzie’s journey included much more than local performances. In 2024, he competed on ‘American Idol’ and advanced all the way to the Top 20 before his run came to an end. He has also built a huge online presence on social media, attracting more than 12 million followers on TikTok thanks to his music and comedy content. During his conversation with the judges, Mackenzie reminded Cowell that they had actually met before. Cowell appeared to play along, joking, “I swear. I was about to say we’d met. So, what happened?” Mackenzie then delivered the punchline, “I was four years old.” The audience burst out laughing as he recalled the experience. “It was a great experience. Obviously, I got to meet you, and I am here today to do my thing,” he said.

A screengrabs of contestant Mackenzie Sol taken from 'AGT' Season 21 audition clip (Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)
A screengrab of contestant Mackenzie Sol taken from 'AGT' Season 21 (Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)

With the introductions out of the way, it was finally time for the performance itself. Mackenzie selected ‘Back to Friends’ by Sombr. Right from the start, the judges appeared locked in. As the song progressed, the crowd responded enthusiastically, and by the end of the performance, all four judges were on their feet. The standing ovation made it clear that Mackenzie had delivered the kind of audition that contestants dream about. But the surprises were not over yet. Clearly impressed by what she had just witnessed, Mel B showered Mackenzie with praise. “I think you are absolutely, extraordinarily fabulous,” she said. “I’m glad I got to speak first because I’m going to do this.” Moments later, she slammed the Golden Buzzer. Mackenzie has now advanced to the live shows and will take the stage again as the show progresses.

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