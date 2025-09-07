Mentalist couple drop jaws as they read Heidi Klum’s mind from outside ‘AGT’ building in wild TV moment

Mind2Mind duo James Harrington and Marina Leani's magic act left the 'AGT' judges bewildered

"It's all about connection," James Harrington, part of the mentalist duo Mind2Mind, told a befuddled Simon Cowell, after his ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 audition with wife Marina Liani left the judges speechless. The reactions ranged from awe to surprise and bewilderment, and it was no surprise that the mentalist couple made it through to the next round with resounding approval.

Harrington entered the 'AGT' stage alone, while Liani stood outside with Terry Crews, ready to engage the audience with what they called a "long-distance mentalist act". “My wife...she is actually getting ready, she’s with Terry at the moment,” Harrington told the judges. Responding to Howie Mandel's question about when they first started mentalism, Harrington replied, "Marina and I developed a connection very quickly. In fact, on our third date, we started doing this thing where Marina shows the ability to connect through my eyes, and today we are going to be doing some long-distance mind reading."

"Alright, show us your stuff," Mandel said, and Harrington approached the judges. He asked Sofia Vergara for her phone. Liani appeared on the big screen holding a microphone with Crews. She asked her husband to place the phone face down on his palm. "Now gently touch the back. If you do that, I will try to sense the remaining battery percentage,” she said. Suspense filled the 'AGT' stage as Harrington placed his finger on the back of Vergara's phone. "I am getting something," Liani continued, "I'm getting 49 per cent battery at this moment."

By now, the crowd had turned silent. Harrington turned the phone and switched its screen on. "We're going to say 49 per cent. Let's have a look," he said, "Can you tell us what does that say?" The crowd and the judges were left astonished as Vergara replied, "49." "No!" exclaimed Mandel, and the crowd erupted in cheers. But the duo wasn't done yet; they had one last act that would leave Heidi Klum "gobsmacked."

Before their act, the couple had asked the audience members to write down a positive memory on a piece of paper. Harrington asked if they had their memories ready, and the audience waved their pieces of paper. A member of the crew collected these memories and brought them to the judges. “Heidi, you will be the channel through which this connection occurs,” Harrington said. He asked Klum to reach into the bin and pick one of the pieces of paper; "Read it only to yourself,” he cautioned.

“Now that you have a memory in mind, I want you to imagine that you are actually there, living the moment; notice the surroundings and all of the small details. The more vivid you can make this memory, the better,” Harrington continued as Heidi focused on the memory, her eyes shut. He then asked Klum to take a screenshot of the memory in her mind and "imagine sending it straight" to Liani. “I am hearing something, it’s water,” Liani, still outside the studio with Crews, said. "It feels kind of tropical. Now, you are not alone. You are with someone quite tall, and I think this could be your dad. But what's unusual is that you are kind of hiding him. He is scaring you. What I am getting overall is a very new feeling. This is your first time seeing the ocean,” Liani concluded.

Harrington then asked Klum to reveal the audience memory she was thinking of. “Sitting on my dad’s shoulder and seeing the ocean for the first time in Hawai,” Klum said, her eyes still closed. The crowd erupted, Crews clapped, and Cowell and Mandel stood up. Cowell reached out for the paper Klum was holding to compare it with the other memories. "And those are all different?" Mandel asked. "They're all different," Cowell nodded.

“How did that just happen?" Cowell asked as the crowd burst out laughing. "Well, it's unbelievable! I mean, this is amazing," he continued. "What you guys did was amazing! It was mysterious. That was spectacular," Vergara said. "I am absolutely gobsmacked!" Klum expressed, and the couple went on to reach the next round with four yesses. Mind2Mind was, unfortunately, eliminated in the Deliberations round.

They, however, went on to build a remarkable career for themselves and continue to wow audiences worldwide. According to Fandom, Mind2Mind won the 2025 FISM World Championship of Magic in the Mental Magic category. The Fédération Internationale des Sociétés Magiques (FISM) or the International Federation of Magic Societies, founded on September 5, 1948, is one of the most respected organizations in the magic community.