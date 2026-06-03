‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21 premiere hands out three Golden Buzzers in a night full of surprises

One judge was left frustrated twice as three acts secured Golden Buzzers during a packed and unforgettable ‘AGT’ Season 21 premiere.

The latest season of ‘America’s Got Talent’ (AGT) got off to an eventful start. A total of 11 acts auditioned during the Season 21 premiere on June 2, performing in front of judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel. Each judge, along with host Terry Crews, has two Golden Buzzers available during auditions. Contestants who receive one head directly to the live shows. Those who do not earn an immediate advancement still have another path available through the newly introduced Judges’ Callbacks round, where the panel will revisit selected acts and decide who deserves another shot. And instead of a single Golden Buzzer moment, viewers were treated to three of them in the opening episode. Singer Lai Noelle, performance group Acro Canine Crew, and aspiring rapper Luke Taleno all received the coveted honor.

Among the evening’s most talked-about performers was 14-year-old singer Lai Noelle. She stepped onto the stage and began singing Sienna Spiro’s ‘Die on This Hill’. By the time she finished, the praise came pouring in. “Shall I tell you, honestly, what I think? Words aren’t necessary,” Cowell said, before pressing his Golden Buzzer. The moment caught Vergara completely off guard. Earlier, she had apparently told Cowell that she wanted to use her own Golden Buzzer on Lai. Unfortunately for her, Cowell moved first. “He took her from me!” Vergara complained. While Lai’s performance delivered one of the night’s biggest vocal moments, the next Golden Buzzer winner brought something entirely different to the stage. Acro Crew, a group of performers ranging from 7 to 21 years old, combined acrobatics with trained dogs in a routine.

Vergara was visibly thrilled throughout the act and could barely contain her excitement once it ended. “This is my two favorite acts: dancing and dog acts,” she beamed. “Together? I really wasn’t expecting this. It was too much for me. It was amazing.” However, before the judges could finish discussing the routine, Crews emerged from backstage to share his reaction. “I have never seen anything like this in my life,” he said before slamming the Golden Buzzer. Once again, Vergara found herself just a second too late. “I was about to do it! He didn’t even give me time!” she joked. The final Golden Buzzer recipient of the night may have had the most unusual journey to that moment. Luke Taleno was not entirely new to the ‘AGT’ world. In fact, he had crossed paths with Cowell months before his audition. Back in August 2025, Taleno met the judge and confidently told him to watch for him on the following season because he planned to become a Golden Buzzer act.

At the time, Taleno had been in the audience cheering for his friend Jourdan Blue, a street performer who ultimately finished third during Season 20. Fast forward to the Season 21 premiere, and Taleno finally got his opportunity to step onto the stage himself. The rapper performed an original track titled ‘Seat to Stage’. Mel B admitted, “It wasn’t the best or greatest audition.” Cowell acknowledged, “He was excited. I could tell you were getting emotional midway through. I really admire people who just do it.” The person who seemed most moved, however, was Mandel. “You are truly the image of what I believe authenticity is,” he told Taleno. “Last year you predicted something, and I just have one question: How did you know?” With that, Mandel hit the Golden Buzzer, turning Taleno’s prediction into reality.