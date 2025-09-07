Ready to be mom, 8-month pregnant singer delivers emotional ‘AGT’ performance that earns standing ovation

Jessica Sanchez’s fearless ‘AGT’ comeback at 30 shows why she’s a true crowd favorite

Just a month away from delivering her first baby, Jessica Sanchez is continuing her impressive journey toward the finals of ‘America’s Got Talent.’ For her quarterfinal performance, Sanchez took the stage in an oversized suit that highlighted her baby bump. She delivered a powerful rendition of Alex Warren’s breakout hit, ‘Ordinary,’ earning a standing ovation from both the audience and the judges. Adding to the excitement, judge Simon Cowell then revealed a private conversation he had with Sanchez backstage.

“Seconds ago, before Jessica came out, I heard that she wasn’t feeling too good. And I said, ‘Genuinely, it’s your choice whether you want to do this or not.'” Cowell said, adding, “And Jessica said, ‘No, I want to do this.’ I was like, ‘You are a brave, brave person.'” Cowell then went on to praise Sanchez for her "amazing tone". "And not only that, you have this amazing, I call it a glow," he said, as the crowd erupted in cheers. “People are going to really like you, I really believe [they will] root for you. I am so happy after all these years, on our 20th anniversary, you’ve come back. Thank you,” Cowell added.

Cowell was referring to the first time Sanchez had stepped on the ‘America’s Got Talent’ stage; it was the first 'AGT' season, and she was just 10. Sanchez had an impressive stint on the inaugural season of the fan-favorite talent show competition. At that tender age, she made it to the semifinal round as a wild card contestant. Unfortunately, she was unable to garner enough votes to make it to the 'AGT' Season 1 finale. Nonetheless, she did make a mark for herself, earning several fans.

This season, as a 30-year-old Sanchez concluded her performance, Sofia Vergara exclaimed, "Bravo, Jessica! That was amazing! I know that you felt that you've been struggling because of the belly and the breathing, and your voice doesn't feel the same. But that was spectacular, and America is loving you! You are the best!" For the unversed, it was Vergara who hit the Golden Buzzer when Sanchez auditioned this season.

Sanchez's performance resonated with audiences both in and outside the studio, with several lauding her performance, and others congratulating her on her pregnancy in the comments section of the YouTube video. “VOTE FOR JESSICA!!! I WANNA SEE THE BABY ON THE FINALS!” one user wrote, while another commented, “The pregnancy is making her breath a little low but she has an exceptional ability in pitch control. I love Jessica so much she’s my favorite contestant, her voice is incredible.” Echoing a similar emotion, a third user wrote, “She’s definitely catching her breath. imagine how difficult it is given she’s very pregnant. but still, a spectacular performance.” Another fan praised her by writing, “Is she really pregnant? With that quality of performance? She must be from another planet. Super wow!”