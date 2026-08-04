‘Big Brother 28’ Week 4 Spoilers: Veto meeting saves a nominee, forcing a major replacement

Haley is forced to name a replacement nominee after one of her nominated houseguests won the POV in 'BB28'.

Fans thought the fourth week of 'Big Brother 28' (BB28) was all set to be a snooze fest when another 'Tool Shed' member won the Head of Household (HOH). But that was not the case, as this week the dominating alliance chose to turn on one of its own. Since the season's inception, Angela has been planting seeds of doubt regarding Drew. This week, her seeds came into play as the Tool Shed set their sights on Drew. Initially, Haley wanted to target Taylor due to personal issues. The other members of the alliance successfully changed her mind and talked her into aiming for Drew. She nominated Drew, Melody, and Taylor, with Drew as her main target and Taylor as her secondary target. Drew believed that he was a pawn, and the Tool Shed decided to keep him in the dark. Even though the tone was set for the week, the Power of Veto (POV) and Blockbuster could change a lot.

Haley from 'Big Brother 28' — Image Source: Paramount+

The Veto competition occurred on Saturday. Morgan, the breakout star of 'Big Brother 27,' returned to host the competition. Chuk and Mallory were chosen to compete alongside the HOH and nominees. After a long wait, the live feeds revealed that Taylor won POV and now had the power to remove herself from the block. This caused a bit of friction between Chuk, Haley, and Kamu. Chuk and Kamu wanted Mallory on the block, but Haley wanted to put up Lyric. Even though she promised Lyric safety during HOH competition, she still wanted to nominate her to develop a relationship with Mallory. According to her, Mallory is more likely to win a HOH competition in the future, and she was interested in getting a safety deal from the 'Pipe Queen.' Haley is also not a fan of Lyric, who is willing to promise anything to anybody to survive in the game.

Lyric from 'Big Brother 28' — Image Source: Paramount+

Mallory promises Haley safety, and the current HOH returns the favor by promising safety from the block. Lyric finds out about the deal and talks to Haley. Initially, Haley does not give her a straight answer about nominations. This makes her panic, and Kamu gives her a heads-up. She throws Mallory, one of her closest allies, under the bus. Lyric informs Kamu that Mallory intends to nominate Chuk, him, and Lala as initial nominees. If someone comes down, then Dee goes up. This was crucial information, as Dee has a lot of say in the alliance, and if she finds out that Mallory is targeting her, she might push for the 'Pipe Queen' to get nominated. Kamu immediately goes to Haley and gives her this information. Haley, already annoyed with Kamu speaking up for Lyric, gets more irritated. This makes her more determined in her call to put up Lyric.

Lyric and Mallory on 'Big Brother 28' — Image Source: Paramount+

Lyric talks to Yash, who promises to support her but nothing more. She then pulls up Chuk, and this time tells him that Mallory will put up Kamu, him, and Haley, hoping this will keep her off the block. Lyric is extremely flirty in the conversation, hoping it works for her. But when Kamu takes this information to Haley, it still falls on deaf ears. Lyric also has a conversation with Haley, but it does not go anywhere. In the POV ceremony, Taylor uses the POV on herself, and Haley replaces her with Lyric. On Thursday, Lyric, Melody, and Drew will face eviction. Drew remains everyone's target, and if he manages to save himself with Blockbuster, the axe will fall on Melody. However, there are plenty of days remaining until eviction, and anything can happen. 'Big Brother 28' continues to air on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.