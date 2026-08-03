Who won BB Time Capsule? 'Big Brother' Season 28 reveals new power

'Big Brother' Season 28 revealed the winner of the BB Time Capsule during Sunday's episode

'Big Brother 28' entered its fourth week with 'Tool Shed' in power again. The alliance, though, did not target an outsider; they turned on one of their own. For those unaware, Angela has been planting seeds of doubt regarding Drew for a long time. This week, those seeds came into play as Haley set her sights on him. She nominated him alongside Taylor and his closest ally in the outsiders, Melody. Fans expected the move, but were waiting for a twist in the tale involving one of the BB Time Capsule powers. After Jason's exit, Drew seemed to be one of the newbies who could have gotten the power based on fan engagement.

Still of Dee from 'Big Brother 28' (Image Source: CBS)

Dee was the favorite to win the power, though, considering her 'Survivor' stint. However, she claimed on live feeds that she was not voted in. Even to her closest ally, Rick Devens, she said the same thing. This made fans think that a newbie could finally get the power. Drew kept talking about "coin flipping" and doing something unexpected with his HOH next week, which made fans think that he had the 'HOH Takeover' prize, which allows a houseguest to overthrow the current HOH by flipping a coin. However, fans believed he wouldn't use the power this week because he trusted in his Tool Shed allies.

During Sunday's episode, the winner of the BB Time Capsule was revealed to be none other than Dee. This means she lied to everyone, even fans via the live feed. In the episode, Dee was ecstatic when she got the power. She went to the Time Capsule room, like her predecessors Rick and Angela. The 'Survivor' Season 45 winner was spun on a chair and needed to buzz in on the blue sections to get a reward. After some time, she buzzed in on 'Power 4.' She was excited to get the power instead of punishment and screamed, "Let's freaking go!!! America, I love you!!" Dee was then informed that she had won a prize called 'BB Bribe.' She got a letter explaining the power. The message read, "You may offer one houseguest $5,000 in exchange for an action that benefits your game. Any houseguest that accepts the bribe must perform the action they have promised.....The 'BB Bribe' can be used once and is good the entire game."

Still from 'Big Brother 28' (Image Source: CBS)

In her diary room session, Dee declared that she would not tell a single soul about the power, not even Devens. The episode also revealed how this week's HOH competition, 'Jack The Ripper,' played out. The houseguests had to guess rooms based on the clues given to them. It came down to Haley and Yash, and the former walked away with the win. Melody was clearly upset, and so was Taylor. Right at the beginning of the episode, a montage of Haley's unsavory comments about Melody was shown, proving that all was not well between them. Taylor also refused to eat Haley's sugar-free snacks, indicating stress between the duo. Haley also had an awkward HOH reveal. She called out people who dragged "her name through the mud" to leave.

Still of Week 4 Nomination Ceremony from 'Big Brother 28' (Image Source: CBS)

Ultimately, though, the target was firmly set on Drew. He was informed that he would be a pawn and was obviously upset. He could not change the outcome and was nominated alongside Melody and Taylor. On Wednesday night, the Veto episode will air, revealing if the POV saves any of the three. 'Big Brother' Season 28 continues to air weekly on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.