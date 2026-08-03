Jason De Puy addresses Kamu’s ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 tea party drama: 'If you’re gonna bully me...'

After getting evicted from the reality show, Jason reflected on the infamous tea party

Recently evicted housemate Jason De Puy, from ‘Big Brother’ Season 28, opened up about his time on the show during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Jason, aka Salina EsTitties, reflected on being voted out of the show, the Tea Party drama involving Kamu, and more. Recalling how the entire house voted him out with a 12-0 vote, Jason said, “Oh my gosh. The 12-0 honestly did kind of hurt a little. It stung a bit while sitting there. I would’ve hoped I would’ve had maybe at least three or four.” He added that he understood the gameplay since he voted to evict Rome the previous week. The evicted housemate mentioned that while he was inside the ‘Big Brother’ house, he felt as if he didn’t really have anyone backing him.

A still from ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 featuring Jason De Puy (Image Source: CBS)

In his final speech, Jason said, "They will corner you, they will bully you, they will harass you, they will tell lies, and they will make sure that they stay strong." Adding that he didn't necessarily feel “bullied or harassed” by anyone, he mentioned in the interview, “I kind of just wanted to strike fear in the girls’ hearts, I guess, to be afraid of what I went through. I think being cornered the way I did, I don’t think a lot of the kids in there would be able to stand up to them the way that I did.” He added that he was trying to “incite some fear” in them, so that they would make a change by keeping him inside the house.

Jason was asked about the infamous tea party, where Kamu ambushed him and accused him of playing a dirty game. "I offered him a deal. I said, ‘Hey, Jason, if I don’t put you up on the block and you happen to get picked and play in the Veto comp and you win, will you allow me to decide what to do with that veto?’ And he goes, ‘Dude, absolutely’," Kamu said at the time. He added, "But after you and I made that agreement, several people started to come up to me saying that you had made a deal with all three of the nominees." Jason then responded in the Diary Room, "Kamu’s trying to spill some piping hot tea, but baby, I’m the kettle. Sit down."

A still from ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 featuring Kamu (Image Source: CBS)

Speaking about the event during the interview, the eliminated cast member said, "First of all, poor Mallory. She was a have-not. She just wanted to have a cute tea party. She was very angry that Kamu ruined her tea party, which was also so funny." He also talked about facing negative comments and harassment after ‘Drag Race’, adding, “For me personally, in my everyday life, bullying, harassment online, especially after Drag Race — it’s very common. I get a lot of negative feedback constantly. I’m used to that. What I’m not used to is kind of standing up for myself.” Sharing more about the drama surrounding Kamu, Jason said that the biggest takeaway for him was the realization that no one was coming to rescue him, and that he would have to be an advocate for himself.

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He also mentioned what he thought would be the “biggest takeaway” for Kamu. "Like, the fact that I can speak up for myself, and not be nasty, not be cutting or personally attack someone for who they are, but just standing up for myself, right? I think that was the biggest takeaway, especially to Kamu, who I could feel was so uneasy with a lot of my authenticity that I brought to the table," he said. He added, "I used that to my advantage in the house too, to make him feel uncomfortable. If you’re gonna bully me and corner me, I’m gonna come back and make you feel just as uncomfortable. And I think I did."