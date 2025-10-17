‘Landman’ Season 2 gets a surprise early release, but there's a major catch you need to know

Created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, 'Landman' Season 2 stars Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore in key roles

'Landman' Season 2 has a new release date, but there's a major catch! Taylor Sheridan's drama has been garnering much attention for its solid narrative and exceptional acting performances. At the end of season 1, Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) is seen taking over M-Tex, making fans wonder how he will navigate the complicated business partnership with Cami Miller (Demi Moore). While fans are bracing themselves for a Sunday, November 16 release date of Season 2, in a surprising turn of events, the show will debut a week earlier.

Screenshot of Billy Bob Thornton from 'Landman' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Landman)

As per reports, 'Landman' Season 2 will premiere one week early at PaleyFest in New York on Sunday, November 9, ahead of its global launch on Sunday, November 16. The exclusive screening will feature a Q&A with stars Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chavez, and co-creator/executive producer Christian Wallace. While the event may not be accessible to everyone, attendees can share their opinions, with extensive coverage expected. Tickets for the public go on sale tomorrow, as per Collider.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Landman (@landmanpplus)

Notably, 'Landman' isn't the only early premiere at PaleyFest this year, as Apple TV's 'Pluribus,' created by Breaking Bad's Vince Gilligan, will screen with Gilligan and stars Rhea Seehorn and Karolina Wydra in attendance. In addition, Netflix's 'A Man on the Inside' Season 2 will also premiere, featuring a Q&A with Ted Danson and other cast and creatives. Talking about 'Landman,' after killing off Jon Hamm's Monty Miller, the season 1 finale set up Tommy to take over his oil company alongside his wife, Cami, played by Moore. Co-creator Wallace had teased that Moore would have a larger role in Season 2, and the new teaser confirms it.

In the trailer, Cami asserts, "The only difference between me and my husband is I'm meaner," while Tommy counters, "She owns the company, but I run it," setting up conflict in their partnership. The trailer also features Tommy's reconciled wife Angela (Ali Larter) and college-bound daughter Ainsley (Michelle Randolph) and introduces Sam Elliott, returning to the Sheridan-verse after '1883.' It's noteworthy that 'Landman' is based on the 11-part podcast 'Boomtown' from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The show is executive produced by Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Wallace, Thornton, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch for Imperative, and JK Nickell and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly also serve as executive producers, with Tommy Turtle as co-executive producer.