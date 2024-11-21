'A Man on the Inside' Review: Ted Danson's second shot at life is a feel-good story we’ve been waiting for

Netflix's 'A Man on the Inside' crafts a heartfelt story of a retired man who gets second chance at life

Contains spoilers for 'A Man on the Inside'

Second chances at life are a road less traveled in Hollywood, but Netflix has blessed fans with a feel-good movie about a retired professor in 'A Man on the Inside', whose monotonous retired life changes dramatically once he gets a second opportunity. Created by Michael Schur, the man behind 'The Office' and 'The Good Place,' the comedy series is adapted from 'The Mole Agent' by Maite Alberdi.

While the core premise of the show is intact with its source, it's the execution of a simple yet fairly written material that gives 'A Man on the Inside' edge over its inspiration. Schur, who has a knack for comedy, has given the series his signature touch, where characters are funny yet optimistic. The narrative of the eight-episode show is equally balanced by the extraordinary charm of Ted Danson, who brings his signature warmth and charm to the storyline, making the series a delightful watch.

There's never a dull moment in 'A Man on the Inside'

Ted Danson in a still from 'A Man on the Inside' (Netflix/@colleenehayes)

The plotline of 'A Man on the Inside' follows a retired professor, Charles (Ted Danson). Dealing with his dull and uninteresting life, Charles gets a glimmer of hope when he takes on a unique undercover mission. Responding to a detective's call for assistance in solving a mysterious theft, Charles blends into the senior community. His initial goal is to uncover the truth behind a perplexing theft; however, the assignment quickly evolves beyond its initial goal. Without spoiling much, I just want to add that Charles soon makes some unexpected friendships, and these new connections not only help him in solving the case but also allow him to reconnect with his daughter Emily (Mary Elizabeth Ellis).

The series is deeply rooted in the real original charm of 'The Mole Agent' as it tries to show the hardships seniors go through with Charles' journey. One of the biggest takeaways I had from the show is the friendly reminder that age is only a number and getting old is not an end but a continuation of life, and you don't know when you will find a new purpose to live your life to the fullest. In addition, the subplot of Charles and his daughter speaks volumes about the society we live in, where relationships are increasingly becoming void. The comedic jabs in the show are spot on and are equally supported by a compelling mystery with a great focus on themes like aging, self-discovery, and societal perceptions.

The ensemble brings depth to 'A Man on the Inside'

Ted Danson and Stephen McKinley Henderson in 'A Man on the Inside' (Netflix/@colleenehayes)

Ted Danson's effortless performance certainly steals the show in 'A Man on the Inside'. Danson beautifully brings his charisma and humor to the character of a retired professor. His comedic timing as always is excellent, but he also shines brightly in dramatic moments. The series also benefits from a stellar supporting cast, which has Stephen McKinley Henderson, Lori Tan Chinn, and Clyde Kusatsu. These actors bring depth to their characters, which adds stars to the narrative that highlights older characters as complex and valuable. Their friendly chemistry with Danson makes way for compelling ensemble dynamics.

That being said, 'A Man on the Inside' is undoubtedly a great watch, particularly because it has its heart and soul in the right place. Anchored by Danson's great portrayal with a stellar supporting cast, the series indeed transcended my expectations and deserves to be adored as it can open the door to more human-interest stories that can resonate with ordinary people.

