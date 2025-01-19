Ali Larter opens up about filming those 'awful' intimate scenes for 'Landman': "I put an immense..."

'Landman' star Ali Larter revealed she had an intimacy coordinator on set while shooting the love scenes.

Ali Larter opened up about filming intimate scenes for the Paramount series 'Landman' during a conversation with Yahoo Entertainment! in November 2024. Larter, who played the role of Angela Norris in Taylor Sheridan's hit show, shared that filming it was a 'high-pressure' situation for her. “This isn't a layup, you know. I'm working with an Oscar winner, the cast is a bunch of GOATs. I mean, our crew is the best that works in the business. So I put an immense amount of pressure on myself for that," she told the outlet.

In 'Landman', which revolves around the West Texas oil industry, Larter's character Angela is the 'passionate and feisty' ex-wife of Tommy Norris (essayed by Billy Bob Thornton). She is also the mother of his two kids. Following their split, she went on to marry another man but now she is trying to win him back.

To perfect her West Texas accent, Larter joined hands with a dialect coach and took lessons for nearly six months. Additionally, she also worked with a coach, as she had to get in a fitter shape for her role. The New Jersey-born actress had worked on feeling "confident to strut in a bikini.” Back in the 1990s, Larter also shot for her iconic whipped cream bikini scene for the film 'Varsity Blues' which was released in 1999. When asked about filming intimate scenes on-set, Larter shared it is 'terribly uncomfortable.' She said, “It’s awful. I wouldn’t even say it’s easier when you’re 19.”

For 'Landman', Larter decided to embrace her true self while also addressing where she is at in her life. “You know, at this point, I've carried two babies so I'm like, if you still want to see it, let's go.” What helped her was having an intimacy coordinator on set during her love scenes with Thornton. “She was there with us the whole time. They close the sets down," Larter revealed. Despite the support and guidance of the intimacy coordinator, Larter mentioned that filming the revealing scenes doesn't 'ever get easier.' She stressed, “I just feel like this was very warranted within the character, and this is who [Sheridan] wrote so I wanted to be able to go there for it. And I wanted to feel confident going into it."

Larter also expressed her deep admiration for Sheridan, director Stephen Kay, and Thornton for making a safe environment on set. “I love being able to play someone that was kind of provocative and also could show herself so vulnerable and raw. You kind of have to hold on for dear life when you watch Angela," she explained. In an interview with Decider, Larter gushed, “He [Sheridan] is just the best at what he does. He used the dangerous oil business in West Texas and its politics and built an incredible world."