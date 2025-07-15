Before ‘Yellowstone,’ Taylor Sheridan played two different roles in one TV franchise — and no one noticed

Before the 'Yellowstone' breakthrough, Taylor Sheridan appeared in a franchise as two different characters

'Yellowstone' creator Taylor Sheridan is recognized for single-handedly revitalizing the dormant Western genre. However, before making it big with 'Yellowstone,' Sheridan faced his own share of struggles, where he first tried his hand at acting. After failing to make it big in the acting department, Sheridan switched to writing, which paid off big time. However, the creator continued to make surprising cameos in his own series. But there was one instance when Sheridan played two characters in one franchise, and that too before his 'Yellowstone' success.

Taylor Sheridan attends the '1923' Las Vegas premiere screening in Las Vegas, Nevada (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Becker)

In 1994, Sheridan appeared in the acclaimed family drama 'Party of Five,' starring Neve Campbell, Matthew Fox, and Jennifer Love Hewitt. He later showed up in its spin-off, 'Time of Your Life,' playing a completely different character, though neither role left a major mark. The spin-off lasted just one season, but for Sheridan, it was part of the early grind, which was evidence that even Hollywood’s top showrunners often start with small, forgettable parts before shaping entire TV empires, per Slashfilm.

Notably, in 'Party of Five' Season 5, Episode 24, Sheridan played a small role as 'Counter Guy,' while in the short-lived 1999 spin-off, he appeared as 'Connor' in Episode 9. Despite the spin-off being canceled before all episodes aired, these early roles were stepping stones. Sheridan eventually left acting behind and rose to prominence as the writer behind 'Sicario,' 'Wind River,' and the hit series 'Yellowstone.'

Not only that, but Sheridan also briefly ventured into horror with his directorial debut, 'Vile,' not for ambition, but as a gesture to a friend. The indie thriller follows ten strangers trapped in a house, forced to endure extreme pain as part of a disturbing experiment to harvest brain chemicals. The characters are told they have just 22 hours to survive or they will die trying. Though 'Vile' premiered at Film4 FrightFest and later got a US release in 2012, it never gained traction, per Fandom Wire.

The film is so obscure that it doesn't even have a Rotten Tomatoes score. Though Sheridan’s role in it is often overlooked, especially since he didn’t view it as a personal project. Still, it marked a small but notable step in his journey before turning to high-profile screenwriting. Sheridan openly admits that his 2011 horror film 'Vile' came to life not from passion, but from pressure. In a 2017 interview, he laughed off the experience, explaining, "I kind of kept the ship pointed straight, and they went off and edited and did what they did. I think it’s generous to call me the director. I think he was trying to say thank you in some way."

Sheridan described the experience as a learning opportunity rather than creative fulfillment, adding that it helped him later on with 'Wind River.' Reportedly, Sheridan didn’t write 'Vile,' didn’t cast it, and never intended to direct it, but he only stepped in when a friend panicked mid-production. Unsurprisingly, Sheridan later called it a "bad horror movie." Critics and audiences agreed, with the film earning only a 30% audience rating. Despite its poor reception, Sheridan used the experience as a springboard toward bigger and better projects.