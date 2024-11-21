Who is Ted Danson's wife? Screen legend was married twice before settling down with Oscar-winner

Ted Danson surely knows the way to viewer's hearts, as the actor and comedian is all set to stun with Netflix's 'A Man on the Inside.' Based on Maite Alberdi's 2020 documentary 'The Mole Agent,' the comedy series will make its grand premiere on Tuesday, November 21. Created by Michael Schur, the plot of the show follows a private investigator who employs an old man to go undercover to solve a mystery.

Danson, 76, made his cinematic debut in 1978 in the murder drama 'The Onion Field' and has since garnered significant attention due to his diverse range of projects. Not only Danson's professional, but his personal life has also been the fodder for gossipmongers, with many wondering about his marital status.

How did Ted Danson meet Mary Steenburgen?

Danson had been married twice before meeting Academy Award winner Mary Steenburgen in 1983. The two first met at an audition for 'Cross Creek', but Danson was not selected for the part. However, as fate had it, the two reunited as co-stars a decade later in 'Pontiac Moon.'

Both were even experiencing the same issues, as Danson was going through a breakup with Whoopi Goldberg and divorce from his second wife. Whereas, Steenburgen was also going through a divorce from Malcolm McDowell, as per People. Their friendship grew into romance on a canoe trip in Mendocino, California, which Danson reportdely characterized as'magical' and on which they discovered they had fallen in love.

When did Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen get married?

As their romance got deeper by the day, Danson wasted no time and proposed to Steenburgen on her birthday in 1995, while she was filming 'Powder' in Houston, after being two years together, per Today. The couple took the wedding vows on October 7, 1995, on Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.

The couple honored their 25th wedding anniversary in 2020, where Steenburgen posted a photo with Danson on Instagram with the caption, "The 'Happy 25th Anniversary! This was SUPPOSED to be a sweet loving anniversary photo but you have a big piece of salad in your teeth. So there it is. Thank you for making me laugh today and every single one of the last 9,125 days. You are the goofiest, wisest, kindest, dreamboat in the world. True, that is a big ass piece of salad but even that doesn’t mar your legendary beauty. I can’t believe how lucky I am. Happy Anniversary, Ted. Love, Mary."

How many children do Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen have?

Danson and Steenburgen do not have children together, but they created a blended family from their prior marriages.

Danson has two kids, Kate and Alexis, from his marriage to Casey Coates, while Steenburgen has a son, Charlie, and a daughter, Lilly, from her marriage with Malcolm McDowell. Both Danson and Steenburgen are often spotted with their children.

