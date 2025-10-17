Bridgerton’s perfect replacement is here as Netflix announces new historical romance drama series

Netflix has given the green signal to a new romance drama based on a popular book series by Cat Cahill

It seems like Netflix has already found a romance series replacement that can match the success of the period drama series 'Bridgerton.' The Shondaland series has been a favorite among fans since it first premiered in 2020. The first season of the show received immense love from both fans and critics; its popularity saw it renewed for a second season, which premiered on March 25, 2022. The success continued, and 'Bridgerton' was later renewed for a third season, released in two parts, on May 16 and June 13, 2024. Now, as fans eagerly wait for a 'Bridgerton' Season 4, scheduled for a January 2026 release, Netflix has announced its next big romance show.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has given a green signal to 'The Granville Girls', based on Cat Cahill’s popular book series, ‘The Gilbert Girls’, which include 'Forbidden Forever', 'Building Forever', 'Running From Forever', 'Wild Forever', 'Hidden Forever', 'Forever Christmas' and 'On the Edge of Forever'. As per Netflix's announcement, Adriana Maggs will serve as the showrunner and writer for the new eight-episode romance series. While most of Cahill's books are set in rural Colorado, the series will be filmed in Canada.

'The Granville Girls' will follow the story of a woman named Emma Daniels, who is selected to work at the Granville Hotel and given an opportunity to support her family financially. However, there is a condition. Emma should only focus on her job and not mingle with any of the men, which is considered the biggest rule in the Granville Hotel. However, things take a turn when she gets involved in a whirlwind romance with the man who built the Granville Hotel, placing her future at risk.

“The Granville Girls is a big blue sky series that offers the comfort of female friendship and the allure of period romance. Between Adriana’s distinctive voice and Christina’s powerhouse producing, we’re confident that audiences are going to be hooked from the first episode,” Danielle Woodrow and Tara Woodbury, Netflix content executives in Canada, said in a joint statement. However, at the time of writing this article, no announcement had been made regarding the cast of the series, and fans will have to wait a little longer for more details.