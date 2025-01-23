Landman's co-creator teases what’s next for Tommy after the epic Season 1 finale: "He’s very..."

While we're still overcoming from 'Landman' Season 1's shocking finale, co-creator Christian Wallace spills the tea on Tommy's future

'Landman' co-creator Christian Wallace recently shared his thoughts on Tommy’s new role after the shocking events of Season 1’s Finale. The season ended with Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton) being promoted to President of the oil company after Monty (Jon Hamm) suffered complications from a heart attack. By the end of the episode, it was revealed that Monty died, leaving Tommy as the head of the company. This major twist changes everything and sets up an exciting path for a potential season 2.

Wallace spoke to TV Insider about how Tommy’s new role could take the series in a fresh direction. He explained that the differences between Tommy and Monty make it hard to predict how Tommy will handle the position. Wallace said that the new storyline opens up “a fascinating space” for Tommy to explore. He added, “He’s very good at being this managerial person and kind of a mid-level tier out in the field working closely with the rig hands and the roustabouts and the guys in the patch. We haven’t really seen him in the boardroom that much and at the fancy dinners. There is a difference between Monty and Tommy. And so that is, again, a fascinating space for Tommy to have to navigate, especially since he’s been out kind of scraping by Midland and Odessa for the last decade-plus.”

Tommy has always been the character most connected to life in the oil fields. He works directly with the rig hands and solves the day-to-day problems on the ground. That’s very different from Monty’s world of land deals, boardrooms, and fancy dinners. Tommy’s no-nonsense attitude and hands-on approach are unlike Monty's business-focused style, so it’s likely he’ll handle the role of President in his own unique way, as reported by Screen Rant.

However, Tommy’s transition to this new position could be challenging. If 'Landman' Season 2 happens, viewers might see him struggling to fit into the oil company's business side. It’s possible he could feel out of place in this leadership role, especially since he’s more comfortable in the field than in the boardroom. Another challenge is Tommy’s connection to Galino (Andy García), a cartel member who wants to maintain peace between the two sides. Becoming President might make that task more complicated and could lead to tension or even conflict. It’s also possible Tommy could pass on the leadership role, leaving someone else to take over as landman. This uncertainty leaves a lot of room for interesting stories in a second season, though no official announcement for Season 2 has been made yet.

Andy Garcia as Galindo in a still from 'Landman' (Image Source: Paramount Networks)

Tommy’s hands-on approach has always been his strength, so it would make sense for 'Landman' Season 2 to focus on how he handles the transition to a more business-oriented role. While Season 1 shows that Tommy has the intelligence to succeed, his comfort level and attitude will play a big role in determining whether he can fill Monty’s shoes. The series could explore whether Tommy truly belongs in the boardroom or if his real place is out in the field. Either way, a potential Season 2 would provide an opportunity to go deeper into his character and how he adapts to this new chapter in his life. All episodes of 'Landman' Season 1 are now streaming on Paramount+.