We've a theory on who Sam Elliott might play in ‘Landman’ Season 2 — it just makes too much sense

Sam Elliott’s 'Landman' role might be the best casting move Taylor Sheridan has made yet

The hit series 'Landman,' which premiered on November 17, 2024, became an instant fan-favorite show on Paramount+. And now, with Sam Elliott officially joining the cast in season 2, speculation is heating up about which character he might be playing in the series. One theory that’s gaining traction is that Elliott could be stepping in as M-TEX’s new landman, possibly replacing Billy Bob Thornton’s character, Tommy Norris, as reported by ScreenRant. Thornton’s role in season 1 as the oil company’s crisis manager felt like it had a full arc, and his packed schedule might leave the door open for another leading man to take over. Enter: Sam Elliott.

Not only does Elliot have a perfect voice and body language, but he also exhibits the strength and commanding presence, making him a perfect fit for the role. While the show has not confirmed if Elliot will be M-Tex, with Elliot in the series, fans can expect nothing less than an extraordinary season. On a Reddit thread titled '‘Landman’ Season 2 Casts Sam Elliott,' A user expressed his excitement and wrote, "Yeah, that seems about right, surprised he wasn’t in it already," taking a dig at Elliott's evergreen style, he added, "I assume a cowboy hat will be involved?" Praising the actor's earlier performance, another Reddit user added, "He was great in 1883." Anticipating his role in the show's season 2, a netizen said, "I think it will be hard to find him believable as a Western character, but I guess I can suspend my disbelief."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1923 Official (@1923official)

The actor is also a Taylor Sheridan favorite, who already proved his chops as Shea Brennan in '1883,' a role that won him a SAG Award and made him one of the most compelling characters in the 'Yellowstone' universe, as reported by People. During his acceptance speech, he said, "I wonder if anybody else is gonna read anything tonight. I do this because I didn't expect to be up here. I only have 43 seconds to say this, and I've already wasted half of that."

He continued, "What can I say in 45 seconds, after just receiving the most meaningful acknowledgement of my 55-year career from a group of my peers?" Elliott continued. "Many of whom I don't even know, or know only from afar as a fan who respects their work. Not time to say enough." "But I can say thank you, and I can tell you that I'm honored and grateful to be in your company, whether in this audience or at home." The '1883' star added, "After seeing the work of my fellow nominees, I'm not sure I should be standing up here, but I'm sure I'll get over that."

He concluded his speech by thanking Sheridan, "Thank you Taylor Sheridan for your brilliant script, and David Glasser, and everyone else at 101 Thank you to Paramount, thank you to my team, and thank you to my wife, my beautiful Katharine, my partner through thick and thin, and the mother of our beautiful daughter," he said, before closing with, "Thank you ladies and gentlemen."