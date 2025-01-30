'1883' reveals the tragic reason why Rip chose to bury John Dutton himself in 'Yellowstone'

Rip Wheeler burying John Dutton in 'Yellowstone' carries a deep, heartfelt connection that is rooted in the prequel.

Other than the stellar performances and gritty backdrop, 'Yellowstone' stood out for its magnificent writing, where characters were as raw as they could get. Every character had their own motives, which made them relatable. Rip Wheeler, for instance, was categorized by his fierce loyalty towards John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner). It was also he who buried John— and the heartbreaking reason why is linked to a 'Yellowstone' prequel.

(L-R) Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Kelsey Asbille Chow, Cole Hauser and Gil Birmingham attend the Paramount's "Yellowstone" Season 5 Part 2 Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on November 07, 2024 in New York City (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Rip's decision to not only bury John after the funeral but also dig the grave beforehand, mirrors the way death is handled in the prequel '1883.' As shown in the spin-off, the family members personally dig graves for their loved ones. John's funeral in 'Yellowstone' hence was a powerful nod to '1883'—to the intimate, personal burials of the Dutton ancestors when they first arrived on the land. If you remember, Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) was the first to be buried on the land, and now Rip brings the family’s story full circle after seven generations.

Additionally, Rip burying John is a fitting farewell to the iconic character, as he was the right-hand man of the Dutton patriarch and shared somewhat of a father-son relationship with him, as per ScreenRant. Rip’s commitment to John’s proper burial shows how he views the Dutton Ranch as a foster family. This sentiment is reflected in his actions throughout 'Yellowstone,' such as spending his own money for his mother’s casket and burial and even paying $5,000 to retrieve his father’s bones, which he later disposed of in a symbolic act.

While 'Yellowstone' beautifully depicted the nuances of Western life, the show also garnered negative comments over its writing, which deteriorated as the seasons progressed. The glaring plot holes lacked the earlier intensity and failed to resonate with viewers. One of the most prominent plot holes is how Beth and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) were aware of the infamous 'train station,' as per Looper. While Rip, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), Lloyd Pierce (Forrie J Smith), and possibly Walker (Ryan Bingham) are the only people we believe know about it, Jamie, as the Duttons' attorney, shouldn't have had access to this secret. Surprisingly, both Jamie and Beth seem to be intimately aware of the train station’s existence and purpose, with no clear explanation given.

Not only that, as the show progressed, many subplots were completely forgotten, one of which happened at the end of 'Yellowstone' Season 2, when Kayce and Dan Jenkins' security man planted a bomb in the Beck Brothers' plane. While the fans anticipated a dramatic showdown, that storyline was never revisited or explained, as per Taste Of Country. The fate of the plane and whether it caused an unintended explosion are left unresolved. Instead, the Duttons kill the Beck Brothers in a more personal manner.