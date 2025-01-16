Michelle Randolph isn’t backing down as she defends Landman's 'disgusting' scene: "That was..."

'Landman' left viewers squeamish with its raunchy and controversial strip club scene, but Michelle Randolph has a few things to say about it

'Landman' star Michelle Randolph has opened up about the controversial strip club scene featured in the highly-anticipated season finale of the Paramount show. Released on Monday, January 12, the Taylor Sheridan show has kept fans buzzing ever since. The finale delivered a memorable moment when Angela Norris (Ali Larter) took a group of seniors to a strip club, where Ainsley Norris’ (Michelle Randolph) high school boyfriend, Ryder Sampson (Mitchell Slaggert), performed an energetic dance in a jockstrap for the senior ladies. While some viewers found the scene hilarious, others were openly "disgusted" by it.

During her recent interview with Deadline, Randolph revealed her first reaction when she saw the raunchy scene in the script, "I just wasn't expecting it at all, but it's a really special storyline. I think it just gave them a purpose in Midland and shows that there's more to them than what the audience initially thinks. I love that Angela is so obsessed with her old folks. It's her passion now. And you know what? Taylor [Sheridan]'s wife volunteers at the old folks' home where we actually shot. I went with her and played some games. That was cool to experience before filming those scenes."

For those wondering, the strip club scene wasn’t entirely out of place. Earlier in the season, one of the senior ladies, Ethel (Louanne Stephens), confessed to Angela that she just wanted some "d**k in my face" one last time. Angela, determined to make Ethel’s dream come true, planned a day out at the adult entertainment establishment. While the older men were having the time of their lives at the strip club, Ethel felt a little sad, surrounded by young women. However, the night took a turn when Ryder stepped in to brighten her spirits. In the end, Angela declared Ryder a "keeper" for going to such lengths for Ainsley.

Currently, fans of 'Landman' are eagerly speculating about whether the show will be renewed for a second season. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Billy Bob Thornton, who portrays stern oil executive Tommy Norris, shared some insights about the show's future. “I understand that if we're going to do that, season 2, that it's going to be sometime around February, March, somewhere in there. I mean, we'll see. It just depends on how the chips may fall, you never know in this business. But if we do it, I think [we’re] going to try to do it around that," Thornton told the media outlet.

As of now, Paramount has not given a green signal to 'Landman' Season 2. However, Thorton mentioned that he would like to reprise his role as Tommy Norris again. Talking about the possibility of a second season, Thornton shared, “I sure hope so, because I had a fun time on this one and it’d be a nice one to do. I mean, you'd kind of like to at least do a couple of something to get people used to it.” Stay tuned to MEAWW for more updates!