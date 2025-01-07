Walter White's 'Breaking Bad' house is now for sale — and it’s all yours if you're ready to pay

'Breaking Bad' character Walter White's Albuquerque property has been put on sale for a price more than 10 times its estimated value

Walter White's gorgeous home, made famous by the hit AMC series 'Breaking Bad', is officially on the market! The Albuquerque, New Mexico property, a four-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,910-square-foot house, is listed at an astonishing $4 million, according to Quartz. Despite its hefty asking price, People magazine reports its estimated market value is $343,100.

The listing for the house is currently managed by David Christensen and Sonya Avila of Christensen Group | eXp Realty Luxury, alongside Ryan Johnston of InterPhase Entertainment. The property's listing reads, "Step behind the camera and experience this home like never before. Featuring instantly recognizable architecture and timeless charm, this property is more than just a home—it’s a symbol of cinematic storytelling.” For the unversed, the suburban ranch-style home was built in 1972 and has drawn tourists from all over the world since the time the popular series 'Breaking Bad' came to an end in 2013, as per local media outlet KOB 4. Every now and then, die-hard fans of the Netflix show often stop by to snap photos outside the property, although entry is prohibited.

Not long ago, Joanne Quintana, whose family owns the house, gave KOB 4 a tour of the property and recounted its journey to stardom. Her parents, Fran and Louis Padilla bought the house in 1973, unaware of its future fame. In 2006, a knock on their door changed everything. “My mother never ever answers the door, and she did,” Joanne shared with KOB 4. “They introduced themselves and handed her a card and said, ‘We would like to use your house for a pilot.’ And she’s like, ‘You want to buy a bridge in Brooklyn? What are you talking about?’” The family agreed to let the creators of the Emmy award-winning show 'Breaking Bad' use their home, and within two weeks, filming began. Joanne described the experience as surreal, saying, “We were, like anybody, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing. You got to meet the actors, the actresses, you got to see how they set up the equipment and what it all takes.”

Fran frequently brought cookies for the cast and crew of the show. However, Bryan Cranston, who played Walter White, couldn’t partake due to his character’s plot. “What was funny was Bryan Cranston could not eat not one cookie. Because he had cancer in the show, so he was losing weight. So he would pass, but everybody, all the directors, all the writers would eat the cookies. The last day of shooting, he takes a picture holding my mom’s biscotti because he finally got to eat her cookies,” Joanne continued.

(L-R) The cast of 'Breaking Bad' RJ Mitte, Jonathan Banks, Bryan Cranston, Anna Gunn, Betsy Brandt, Dean Norris, Aaron Paul, and Bob Odenkirk poses at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

The critically acclaimed series 'Breaking Bad' ran for five seasons from 2008 to 2013, wrapping up with 62 episodes. Joanne also shared how the show’s early fame brought an influx of fans, saying, “The fans started coming. We would go out there, my mother and I, and we would take pictures with them." However, the constant attention soon became a concern for the Padilla family as some fans went to extreme lengths to see the iconic house.

Recalling one incident, Joanne explained, "Around 4:30 in the morning, the doorbell rang, my mom got up and opened the door, and it was a package" addressed to Walter White. That's when the family knew they needed to take serious actions to increase the security of their house, including installing motion-sensor cameras and a fence. “My brothers said, that’s it, we’re done, fence is going up. That’s too close for comfort, the front door,” she added. Now, Joanne and her family have decided to part ways with the house, and the intense attention from the show's fanbase played a role in their decision to sell. “This was our family home from 1973, almost 52 years. So we’re going to walk away with just our memories. It’s time to move on. We’re done. There’s no reason to fight anymore," she concluded.