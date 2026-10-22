Kelly Reilly reveals major ‘Dutton Ranch’ Season 2 filming update

Kelly Reilly reflects on Beth Dutton’s new chapter in South Texas as the hit Yellowstone spin-off 'Dutton Ranch' prepares to continue its story.

Kelly Reilly has shared a major update on 'Dutton Ranch' Season 2, confirming that filming for the hit 'Yellowstone' spin-off is expected to begin in early 2027. Reilly shared the update during Paramount’s UK Upfronts in London, where she also reflected on the series’ global success.

She described the spin-off as a creative risk she was proud to take, reflecting on the decision to move Beth from the original series into a new life in South Texas. "It was a risk I’m proud we took, taking Beth from the mothership to start a new life in South Texas with lots of snakes."

Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Image Source: Emerson Miller | Paramount Global)

She also expressed surprise and gratitude over the show's international response, "The response across the world, well I am surprised and grateful," she added. 'Dutton Ranch' attracted 12.9 million viewers worldwide during its first week, according to figures shared by Reilly at the event. The series received its Season 2 renewal while two episodes of its first season were still to be released, reflecting the early momentum behind the spin-off.

Specific plot details for Season 2 have not yet been announced. However, the series is expected to continue following Beth Dutton as she navigates a new chapter alongside Rip Wheeler, played by Cole Hauser. The spin-off moves the characters away from the familiar setting of 'Yellowstone' and into South Texas, where starting over brings a different set of challenges. Beth's fierce personality and complicated relationships remain central to the story, while her life with Rip provides a new setting for their ongoing journey. The cast also includes Annette Bening and Ed Harris.

Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Image Source: Emerson Miller | Paramount+)

The London event also featured updates on several other Paramount projects. Kenneth Branagh and Peter Sarsgaard discussed their upcoming drama 'Laird,' set in the modern Scottish Highlands. The series follows a proud Scottish family resisting an American billionaire's attempt to buy up the surrounding glens. Sarsgaard described filming the drama as being like "being shot out of a cannon," while Branagh praised its setting and characters. The event also included a tease for Season 3 of 'Mobland,' with producer David Glasser hinting that someone would challenge Tom Hardy's character in the next installment.