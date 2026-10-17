MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Red Rising’ movie in the works at Paramount with ‘Hunger Games’ director

‘Red Rising’ is a popular sci-fi dystopian franchise that has sold more than six million copies
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 6 HOURS AGO
(L) A still from 'Hunger Games'; (R) Copies of 'Red Rising' (Cover Image Source: (L) Lionsgate; (R) Instagram | @piercebrownofficial)
(L) A still from 'Hunger Games'; (R) Copies of 'Red Rising' (Cover Image Source: (L) Lionsgate; (R) Instagram | @piercebrownofficial)

Francis Lawrence, known for directing several 'Hunger Games' movies, is taking over another dystopian franchise. According to THR, Paramount Pictures has tapped Lawrence to direct their 'Red Rising' adaptation. Currently, he is only involved in the development of the first book in the acclaimed series, which is also titled 'Red Rising.' Justin Rhodes, who collaborated with Lawrence on Netflix's video game adaptation of 'Bioshock,' will also be working with him on this project. He is on board as the scriptwriter. Rhodes is also known for his work in 'Terminator: Dark Fate.'

Director Francis Lawrence attends the Cast & Director of "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" In Conversation at 92NY in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo)

Lawrence will also serve as a producer alongside Cameron MacConomy for their about:blank banner. Francesco Goedhuis is also involved in the project in the same capacity. Pierce Brown is the mastermind behind the best-selling dystopian sci-fi series. To date, Brown has published six books in the series: 'Red Rising,' 'Golden Son,' 'Morning Star,' 'Iron Gold,' 'Dark Age, ' and 'Lightbringer'. The seventh book, titled 'Red God', is reportedly the final one in the series and is currently on the way.

Pierce Brown with his book (Image Source: Instagram | @piercebrownofficial)

In 2024, Brown announced that the series had sold over 6 million copies. At different points, different teams have tried to adapt the series. In the 2010s, it was set to become a series, while Universal once wanted to develop a feature film out of it.

Pierce Brown with his book (Image Source: Instagram | @piercebrownofficial)

'Red Rising' is set on Mars and features a dystopian future with a color-coded class system. In this system, the Golds are at the top. Darrow is the protagonist, a miner in this world. He is a Red, the lowest in this class system. People like him are expected to do hard labor. After losing a loved one, he decides to infiltrate the Gold and bring it down from within. To do this, he undergoes a brutal transformation and enters the prestigious military school, where young adults from around the world are tested for the Gold ranks. Brown is billed as an executive producer of the upcoming adaptation.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Ocean’s Eleven’ director to help finish ‘Batman 2’ filming as Matt Reeves steps away for family matter
MOVIES

‘Ocean’s Eleven’ director to help finish ‘Batman 2’ filming as Matt Reeves steps away for family matter

Soderbergh will direct the last weeks of shooting on the DC sequel while Reeves stays off set
2026-10-17T04:14:54.000Z
Where is Elizabeth Holmes now? ‘You Can See Everything’ recounts Theranos founder’s fall from grace
MOVIES

Where is Elizabeth Holmes now? ‘You Can See Everything’ recounts Theranos founder’s fall from grace

Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim filmed Elizabeth Holmes for 34 days before she reported to a Texas prison
2026-10-16T08:41:10.000Z
Is ‘Whalefall’ based on a true story? Everything to know about Josh Brolin's survival thriller
MOVIES

Is ‘Whalefall’ based on a true story? Everything to know about Josh Brolin's survival thriller

Josh Brolin and Austin Abrams' survival thriller 'Whalefall' follows a diver trapped inside a giant whale
2026-10-16T05:09:43.000Z
EXCLUSIVE | Cody Rhodes reveals his biggest worry playing Guile in ‘Street Fighter’
MOVIES

EXCLUSIVE | Cody Rhodes reveals his biggest worry playing Guile in ‘Street Fighter’

In an exclusive sit-down, Cody Rhodes discusses playing Guile in ‘Street Fighter’ and praises Callina Liang’s performance as Chun-Li
2026-10-16T04:10:24.000Z
‘The Mummy’ sequel reveals new title ahead of Brendan Fraser’s 2027 return
MOVIES

‘The Mummy’ sequel reveals new title ahead of Brendan Fraser’s 2027 return

Rachel Weisz returns as Evie in the upcoming film for the first time since 2001, opposite Brendan Fraser
2026-10-16T03:52:38.000Z
‘The Beekeeper 2’ sets release date as Jason Statham returns for dangerous new mission
MOVIES

‘The Beekeeper 2’ sets release date as Jason Statham returns for dangerous new mission

Adam Clay gets a weaponized ride as the sequel’s first trailer teases his next fight, and here's when the film comes to theaters.
2026-10-15T19:26:22.000Z
What is ‘You Can See Everything’ about? All you need to know about Elizabeth Holmes' documentary
MOVIES

What is ‘You Can See Everything’ about? All you need to know about Elizabeth Holmes' documentary

Nathan Fielder's documentary examines Elizabeth Holmes, her Theranos scandal and the blurred line between truth, perception and deception.
2026-10-15T19:00:43.000Z
Zendaya to star in A24's next sci-fi film from ‘Ex Machina’ director
MOVIES

Zendaya to star in A24's next sci-fi film from ‘Ex Machina’ director

Zendaya joins a new A24 sci-fi project, adding another major film to her growing lineup of high-profile collaborations.
2026-10-15T16:35:39.000Z
Do Maya and Jason end up together? ‘Love Of Your Life’ ending explained
MOVIES

Do Maya and Jason end up together? ‘Love Of Your Life’ ending explained

‘Love Of Your Life’, starring Margaret Qualley, is currently streaming on Prime Video
2026-10-15T08:31:39.000Z
Does ‘Street Fighter’ have a post-credits scene? What to expect from the new movie
MOVIES

Does ‘Street Fighter’ have a post-credits scene? What to expect from the new movie

‘Street Fighter’ is set in 1993 and sends Ryu and Ken into the World Warrior Tournament after Chun-Li recruits them
2026-10-15T08:15:30.000Z