Did Beulah die? ‘Dutton Ranch’ Episode 8 reveals ultimate twist

Beulah’s life hangs in the balance as forces around her begin finding ways to destroy her family and ranch.

'Dutton Ranch' just aired its penultimate episode and revealed the fate of Beulah Jackson (Annette Bening), who was last seen falling to the ground from pain after the stressful events of 10-Petal Ranch's anniversary party. In the episode, she was seen being airlifted to a hospital by a medevac medical helicopter. The episode, titled 'Whiskey Limits,' reveals that Rob-Will (Jai Courtney) traveled with her to the hospital and later informs Joaquin (Juan Pablo Raba), Everett (Ed Harris), and Oreana (Natalie Alyn Lind) that the matriarch suffered from a heart attack. She had an angioplasty, and to the joy of many fans, was doing well. The matriarch called her two sons into her hospital room and requested them to make peace.

Still of Beulah (Annette Bening) from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: YouTube | TV Promos)

Despite being forced into a corner in the last episode, Beulah appears to stand firm on her decision. She wants to leave the ranch to Rob-Will, but wants Joaquin to continue supporting his wayward brother. Rob-Will rejected the suggestion and stated he would fire everyone. It makes Beulah lose her temper, and she derides him as "weak." The matriarch further drills into him that it is not his capability that is making him the ranch's owner, but her desire to protect him. Beulah wants to limit him to a job that has people who know what they are doing. One such person, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), later arrives in the hospital and apologizes for her son's behavior at the party. She also voices her concerns about Rob-Will calling him a "mistake." Beulah continues to defend her blood and responds with, “He’s my son, Beth. I will not apologize for him or myself.”

Still of Everett McKinney (Ed Harris) from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: YouTube | TV Promos)

Everett McKinney (Ed Harris) is the last one in her room and, like others, asks her the logic behind her decision. However, unlike others, here the audience can expect Beulah to be honest about her feelings. The matriarch blatantly states that blood just won over. Also, she does not care if Rob-Will burns the ranch to the ground; all she wants is to enjoy her retirement. It was then Everett's turn to confess. He shares with Beulah that seeing her in danger makes him want to throw caution to the wind. He wants to be with her, no matter what their past has been or the risks involved. Beulah is elated by the suggestion and does not want to wait a second. The couple rushes out of the hospital to Everett's home, where they begin their happily ever after.

Still of Rob-Will from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Emerson Miller)

Beulah might be happy, but her distractions are slowly spewing trouble for the future. After being betrayed by Beulah, Joaquin is seen going to Sheriff Wade and submitting the handgun with which Rob-Will shot Wes. The Sheriff was intrigued by the evidence, but informed the disgruntled Jackson that it wasn't enough to put Rob-Will behind bars. Having lost all hope, Joaquin dials a number. It is not revealed exactly who is on the other side, but it is probably his mysterious father. Beulah's assertion that she wouldn't care if the ranch was burnt to the ground may also come to bite her. Zachariah (Marc Menchaca) finally wins Austin's trust, and the ranch hand reveals to the Dutton duo and the cowboy about 10-Petal's illegal activities. Austin shares that Jacksons have an illegal cattle smuggling business, where animals are transported from Mexico to Texas. The smuggling may have been the reason behind the FMD disease that devastated the Dutton Ranch.

Still of Rip and Carter from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Emerson Miller)

In the last decade or so, it has become clear that Beth and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) do not respond kindly when attacked. Hence, this information puts the Jacksons in much danger in the upcoming finale. The episode also sheds light on their complex equation with their son, Carter (Finn Little). Both try to deliver some harsh parenting to their adopted ward by giving him his wish of becoming a cowboy for a day. As expected, things end badly for Carter, but instead of self-reflection, he blames his parents. “You didn’t ask for us, okay? I know,” Beth tells him at their home. “But you and I, we were given to one another.” The next episode will hopefully reveal whether this family of three can come out of this storm united or remain as broken as they are now. Dutton Ranch will air its season finale on Friday, July 3, on Paramount+.