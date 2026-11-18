‘Frisco King’ trailer brings back 2 ‘Tulsa King’ characters alongside Samuel L Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson takes centre stage in Taylor Sheridan's crime universe as 'Frisco King' unveils its first trailer

Samuel L Jackson is getting his own corner of Taylor Sheridan's crime universe as 'Frisco King' releases its first trailer.

The biggest surprise in the new footage is how much of Dwight's world appears to be following Russell into Texas. Jay Will reprises his role as Tyson, while Garrett Hedlund is also spotted as Mitch. Their appearances suggest that the spinoff will maintain meaningful connections with the original series rather than simply borrowing its lead character.

The trailer shows Dwight offering Russell advice after his attempt to return to New Orleans goes wrong. Instead of rebuilding his criminal operation there, Russell is encouraged to move to Frisco, Texas, where he can establish a business away from the attention surrounding his old life. Tyson accompanies the two during a visit to a car dealership, while Mitch appears in the background during a scene at the Bred 2 Buck saloon.

A still from 'Frisco King' (Image Source: YouTube | Paramount Plus)

Stallone's return as Dwight is particularly important, as his character appears to be the link connecting the two shows. His guidance helps Russell see the opportunities in a seemingly quiet suburb, setting the stage for another criminal empire.

According to the official synopsis, the series follows Russell as he discovers that Frisco's polished suburban image hides a profitable world of hustling. He recruits an ambitious protégé, a loyal driver, and several unconventional partners to turn small-time schemes into a growing criminal operation. The description adds that "every new score raises the stakes," forcing Russell to stay ahead of the risks that come with his expanding influence.

The trailer also offers a glimpse of Russell's moral code. His operation appears to target people and institutions involved in exploiting vulnerable individuals, including groups taking money from children and allegedly corrupt police officers. This could give Jackson's character the complicated antihero qualities often seen in Taylor Sheridan's crime dramas.

A still from 'Frisco King' (Image Source: YouTube | Paramount Plus)

Jackson leads the cast alongside Asa Germann, Kai Caster and Lilah Pate. Sheridan wrote all eight episodes and serves as an executive producer with Stallone, Jackson and others. Christina Alexandra Voros and Michael Friedman direct four episodes each, with Voros also helming the premiere.

'Frisco King' will debut on Paramount+ with its first two episodes on December 18. New episodes will then arrive every Friday.