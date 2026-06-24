'Dutton Ranch': Paramount+ shares exciting update for future of 'Yellowstone' spinoff before Season 1 finale

The 'Yellowstone' spinoff features Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler fighting to survive with their own ranch after relocating to South Texas.

'Yellowstone' might have concluded, but the legacy of the neo-Western drama series lives on in numerous spinoff shows, chief among them the ongoing 'Dutton Ranch.' Paramount+ has officially renewed 'Dutton Ranch' for Season 2. The renewal comes while the show still has two episodes remaining in its first season. In retrospect, it seems the 'Yellowstone' spinoff was destined for an early renewal after Season 1 reportedly became the biggest original series launch in Paramount+ history.

Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly in a still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image credit: Paramount+ | Photo by Emerson Miller)

While the renewal certainly speaks volumes about Paramount+'s faith in 'Dutton Ranch,' the show will now have to look for a new showrunner to assume command of the upcoming Season 2. Chad Feehan, the creator of the spinoff series, left before the show's launch. In any case, several shows produced by Taylor Sheridan often lack traditional showrunners, and some of his series have historically relied on episode directors. Season 1 of 'Dutton Ranch' premiered on May 15 and stars the lead pair, Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, as they relocate to South Texas.

A still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)

Season 1 consists of nine episodes, with prominent story arcs being the rivalry between the Dutton ranch and the 10-Petal ranch, led by Beulah. On the other hand, both Beth and Rip are trying to build a future together, both for themselves and for Carter, played by Finn Little, whom they took under their wing on the original series. Veteran actor Ed Harris plays Everett McKinney, a seasoned army veteran and veterinarian. Annette Bening appears as Beulah Jackson, the shrewd and scheming head of the 10-Petal ranch. The most recent episode of the show saw Beulah pass the reins of her ranch to her cruel biological son, Rob-Will, despite her other son, Joaquin, disapproving. Towards the end of the episode, Beulah suffered from what appeared to be a stroke, thus leaving Beth and Rip's well-laid plans hanging in the balance.

A still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Paramount+)

The other members of the cast include J.R. Villarreal, Marc Menchaca, Natalie Alyn Lind, Jai Courtney, and Juan Pablo Raba. The show is produced by 101 Studios and Paramount Television Studios. Jane Wiseman, Head of Originals for Paramount+, summed up the network's approach to the renewal of 'Dutton Ranch' when she mentioned in her statement, "Beth and Rip are among the most iconic duos in television history, and we are thrilled to bring a whole new world to life with Dutton Ranch for our subscribers around the world. We’re also incredibly grateful to our partners, including the teams at Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, for bringing this new series to life with such grit, heart, and authenticity." 'Dutton Ranch' is exclusively available on Paramount+.