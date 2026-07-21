MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Nicole Kidman-led ‘Discretion’ expands cast as ‘Yellowstone’ star joins Paramount+ series

The highly anticipated Paramount+ series will feature Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, and more in lead roles.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Nicole Kidman attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images: Photo by Matei Horvath/FilmMagic)
Nicole Kidman attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images: Photo by Matei Horvath/FilmMagic)

Paramount+’s upcoming legal thriller from A24 has gotten another renowned star added to the cast members list. Fan-favorite ‘Yellowstone’ star Josh Lucas, also renowned for his role in ‘Ford v Ferrari,’ has now joined the ‘Discretion’ series. He joins previously confirmed Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning. The official logline for the series reads, “Lenny, a summer associate at a prestigious Dallas law firm, uncovers a web of NDAs masking a dark truth. When she realizes she signed the same agreement, her discoveries put her in the crosshairs of the firm’s most powerful female partner Sharon (Kidman)—upending their mentor-protégé dynamic and raising the question: who gets to keep secrets, and at what cost?”

Josh Lucas and Ricky Martin in 'Palm Royale' (@appletv+)
Josh Lucas and Ricky Martin in 'Palm Royale' (@appletv+)

Lucas will be seen playing Kidman’s husband. His role is described as, “a lawyer and the husband of Kidman’s powerful and formidable corporate law partner at the same firm entangled in a dark web of NDAs.” He is part of the prestigious firm that has been entangled in a web of NDAs. Elle Fanning plays Lenny, who is a summer associate with the firm. She soon realizes that she is bound by the same NDA that she has been investigating. Her mentor, played by Nicole Kidman, will unfold an exciting storyline involving the two and other associated characters.

BIARRITZ, FRANCE - APRIL 28: Nicole Kidman attends the Chanel Cruise 2026/27 on April 28, 2026 in Biarritz, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
BIARRITZ, FRANCE - APRIL 28: Nicole Kidman attends the Chanel Cruise 2026/27 on April 28, 2026 in Biarritz, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Lucas was recently seen in Apple TV’s comedy series ‘Palm Royale’ opposite Kristen Wiig. His upcoming projects include Paramount Pictures’ Western thriller action, ‘The Rescue.’ He is being repped by WME and Liebman Entertainment. Lucas’ role as John Dutton in the Paramount Network series ‘Yellowstone’ has been one of his recent projects that attracted attention. Apart from that, his other notable projects include ‘The Firm’, ‘Mysteries of Laura’, and movies such as ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’, ‘Sweet Home Alabama’, ‘American Psycho’, and more. Kidman’s upcoming highly anticipated sequel, ‘Practical Magic 2’, is also on her fans’ wait list, as it is set to hit the big screens on September 11.

Since Paramount+ acquired Skydance, ‘Discretion’ is their first huge project. The streamer got their hands on the highly anticipated project in October after winning a bidding war to create the series. It is written by Chandler Baker, who also serves as one of the executive producers, along with Susannah Grant. The series will feature eight episodes and is scheduled to begin production later this year. A tentative schedule for the series premiere is expected to be released sometime next year. Additional executive producers include Nicole Kidman, Per Saari via Blossom Films, Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning, and Brittany Kahan Ward for Lewellen Pictures, with Joe Hills via Cut To, Jordan Cerf of Linden Entertainment, and A24.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Ed Harris reveals why he wanted to leave 'Dutton Ranch' midway through filming: 'I was misled...'
TV

Ed Harris reveals why he wanted to leave 'Dutton Ranch' midway through filming: 'I was misled...'

Ed Harris says he felt 'misled' about his role in 'Dutton Ranch' Season 1, revealing he was promised a major part but ended up feeling underused.
2 hours ago
Chloe Fineman joins Harlan Coben’s Netflix drama series after leaving ‘SNL’
TV

Chloe Fineman joins Harlan Coben’s Netflix drama series after leaving ‘SNL’

Harlan Coben’s upcoming drama series will feature KJ Apa, Diane Guerrero, Jamie McShane, Ben McKenzie, and more.
8 hours ago
‘XO, Kitty’ may not get Season 4 as Netflix seemingly follows ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ strategy
THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY

‘XO, Kitty’ may not get Season 4 as Netflix seemingly follows ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ strategy

Netflix hasn't renewed ‘XO, Kitty’ yet, but behind-the-scenes discussions reportedly involve two possible futures for Kitty's story
13 hours ago
Disney+ greenlights ‘Afterlife With Archie’ series from ‘Riverdale’ creators, sets 2027 release window
FRIENDS (1994)

Disney+ greenlights ‘Afterlife With Archie’ series from ‘Riverdale’ creators, sets 2027 release window

Archie and his friends will battle a zombie outbreak when the horror comic adaptation ‘Afterlife With Archie’ arrives in 2027.
21 hours ago
Where was ‘Ride or Die’ filmed? Inside the stunning Czech locations featured in Prime Video series
TV

Where was ‘Ride or Die’ filmed? Inside the stunning Czech locations featured in Prime Video series

'Ride or Die' used a single country as its filming location, making use of both its popular spots and natural features.
1 day ago
Does Sam die in ‘Ride or Die’? Unpacking Prime Video show's twist ending
TV

Does Sam die in ‘Ride or Die’? Unpacking Prime Video show's twist ending

Sam makes a difficult decision in the finale of 'Ride or Die' after finding out about the agency's corrupt practices
1 day ago
How is Tyland Lannister still alive? ‘HOTD’ Season 3 Episode 5 twist, explained
TV

How is Tyland Lannister still alive? ‘HOTD’ Season 3 Episode 5 twist, explained

Tyland Lannister makes his glorious return in ‘Unbowed and Unbent’ after being presumed dead during the ‘Battle of Gullet’.
1 day ago
Why ‘Big Bang Theory’ spinoff ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ episodes are much shorter than most sitcoms
TV

Why ‘Big Bang Theory’ spinoff ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ episodes are much shorter than most sitcoms

Each episode is set to end with the characters entering another alternate reality, creating a natural hook for the next installment
1 day ago
Who is Prince Joffrey? ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 introduces a new heir to Iron Throne
HOUSE OF THE DRAGON (2022)

Who is Prince Joffrey? ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 introduces a new heir to Iron Throne

Rhaenyra Targaryen’s youngest son’s arrival in King’s Landing has fans wondering about his future as the potential heir.
1 day ago
Does Criston Cole die? ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 Episode 5 ending breaks down the knight’s ultimate fate
HOUSE OF THE DRAGON (2022)

Does Criston Cole die? ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 Episode 5 ending breaks down the knight’s ultimate fate

Ser Criston Cole refuses the counsel of Gwayne Hightower in the latest episode of ‘House of the Dragon’.
1 day ago