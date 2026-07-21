Nicole Kidman-led ‘Discretion’ expands cast as ‘Yellowstone’ star joins Paramount+ series

The highly anticipated Paramount+ series will feature Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, and more in lead roles.

Paramount+’s upcoming legal thriller from A24 has gotten another renowned star added to the cast members list. Fan-favorite ‘Yellowstone’ star Josh Lucas, also renowned for his role in ‘Ford v Ferrari,’ has now joined the ‘Discretion’ series. He joins previously confirmed Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning. The official logline for the series reads, “Lenny, a summer associate at a prestigious Dallas law firm, uncovers a web of NDAs masking a dark truth. When she realizes she signed the same agreement, her discoveries put her in the crosshairs of the firm’s most powerful female partner Sharon (Kidman)—upending their mentor-protégé dynamic and raising the question: who gets to keep secrets, and at what cost?”

Josh Lucas and Ricky Martin in 'Palm Royale' (@appletv+)

Lucas will be seen playing Kidman’s husband. His role is described as, “a lawyer and the husband of Kidman’s powerful and formidable corporate law partner at the same firm entangled in a dark web of NDAs.” He is part of the prestigious firm that has been entangled in a web of NDAs. Elle Fanning plays Lenny, who is a summer associate with the firm. She soon realizes that she is bound by the same NDA that she has been investigating. Her mentor, played by Nicole Kidman, will unfold an exciting storyline involving the two and other associated characters.

BIARRITZ, FRANCE - APRIL 28: Nicole Kidman attends the Chanel Cruise 2026/27 on April 28, 2026 in Biarritz, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Lucas was recently seen in Apple TV’s comedy series ‘Palm Royale’ opposite Kristen Wiig. His upcoming projects include Paramount Pictures’ Western thriller action, ‘The Rescue.’ He is being repped by WME and Liebman Entertainment. Lucas’ role as John Dutton in the Paramount Network series ‘Yellowstone’ has been one of his recent projects that attracted attention. Apart from that, his other notable projects include ‘The Firm’, ‘Mysteries of Laura’, and movies such as ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’, ‘Sweet Home Alabama’, ‘American Psycho’, and more. Kidman’s upcoming highly anticipated sequel, ‘Practical Magic 2’, is also on her fans’ wait list, as it is set to hit the big screens on September 11.

Since Paramount+ acquired Skydance, ‘Discretion’ is their first huge project. The streamer got their hands on the highly anticipated project in October after winning a bidding war to create the series. It is written by Chandler Baker, who also serves as one of the executive producers, along with Susannah Grant. The series will feature eight episodes and is scheduled to begin production later this year. A tentative schedule for the series premiere is expected to be released sometime next year. Additional executive producers include Nicole Kidman, Per Saari via Blossom Films, Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning, and Brittany Kahan Ward for Lewellen Pictures, with Joe Hills via Cut To, Jordan Cerf of Linden Entertainment, and A24.