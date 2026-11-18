Muse Watson opens up on long-awaited reunion with former ‘NCIS’ co-star Mark Harmon

Muse Watson explains why working with Mark Harmon felt familiar, while Kyle Schmid recalls a reunion that left the ‘NCIS: Origins’ set silent.

Muse Watson was back beside Mark Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs on ‘NCIS: Origins’. He reprised Mike Franks in Season 3 Episode 6, ‘Shot Through the Heart,’ which aired November 17 on CBS. He even got to call Gibbs “probie” again. Watson has now spoken about reconnecting with his former co-star, while Kyle Schmid described what it was like to watch them work.

Speaking to TVLine, Watson explained how easily they reconnect. “You know, Mark and I know each other, and even if we haven't seen each other in nine years, it's like we never miss a day if we get back together. So we understand each other and communicate with each other, and it's a great thing to see him again in person. But the love is always there.”

Mark Harmon as older Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Image Source: CBS)

Schmid, who plays Franks in the prequel’s ’90s timeline, also watched the pair work. “The experience of watching two seasoned vets just do what they do so well was something that, for me, was emotional,” he told the outlet. He recalled Watson holding the attention of a studio filled with 120 crew members during his scenes. “And the director isn't calling cut, because there's just silence, an emotion, just electricity through everybody,” Schmid said.

Harmon had helped connect Schmid with Watson when ‘NCIS: Origins’ began. The two actors spent time together and had phone conversations about their lives, acting and Mike Franks. Those discussions helped Schmid understand the character’s devotion to the people around him. “Franks is the best version of himself that he can be, with the way that he sees the world, and is willing to do anything for the people in the family that surround him,” he said.

Kyle Schmid (L) as Mike Franks and Mariel Molino (R) as Cecilia ‘Lala’ Dominguez in ‘NCIS: Origins’ (Image Source: CBS)

Watson’s verdict on Schmid’s portrayal was simple: “He nails it.” He explained that his own Franks was based on his uncle Charles, a Marine. Their phone calls reassured him that Schmid approached the work in a way he recognized. “I've watched his performances, and he's just incredible. I couldn't be any prouder,” Watson said.

The episode makes room for the reunion through Gibbs’ unconscious mind. After collapsing, Gibbs imagines himself back at the Camp Pendleton office, where he encounters people from his past. Schmid’s younger Franks appears before Watson takes his place, allowing Gibbs to speak with the mentor he remembers. Franks died in Season 8 of ‘NCIS,’ so this appearance takes place within Gibbs’ vision.

Mark Harmon (L) as Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Mariel Molino (R) as Cecilia ‘Lala’ Dominguez in ‘NCIS: Origins’ (Image Source: CBS)

Whether Watson will appear again remains uncertain. Asked about another visit inside Gibbs’ mind, he told TVLine, “I have no idea. They have a lot of footage.” Schmid, meanwhile, teased more action and closer teamwork in the remaining episodes. ‘NCIS: Origins’ airs Tuesdays at 10 pm ET on CBS.