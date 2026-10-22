Mike Flanagan’s ‘Carrie’ gets major Season 2 update at Prime Video

Mike Flanagan reimagines Stephen King’s 'Carrie,' following a bullied teenager whose emerging telekinetic powers collide with family struggles.

Mike Flanagan’s 'Carrie' is returning to Prime Video for a second season, with the adaptation expected to continue beyond the events of Stephen King’s original novel. Based on his 1974 novel, the series reimagines Carrie White’s life as she navigates high school bullying, social media pressures, and the emergence of her telekinetic powers. Flanagan serves as showrunner and executive producer, with King also involved in the project.

Flanagan said the team had planned to take the story beyond the prom from the outset. "For 50 years, audiences have known and gravitated to Carrie White’s story. From the beginning, we imagined a story that goes far beyond the prom, and I’m incredibly grateful for Stephen’s trust and support in exploring what comes next." King also shared his excitement about the show's future. "I can’t wait for audiences to get to see what’s down the road for Carrie White. Mike Flanagan and I are excited about what comes next. It’s bound to be thrilling."

Summer H. Howell as Carrie White in a still from 'Carrie' (Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)

Specific plot details for Season 2 have not yet been revealed. The first season follows Carrie White, a misfit teenager who has spent much of her life isolated at home with her fiercely protective mother, Margaret White. After her father’s sudden death, Carrie is thrust into the difficult environment of public high school. There, she faces relentless bullying, a viral scandal, and the casual cruelty amplified by social media. At the same time, she begins to discover mysterious telekinetic abilities that emerge alongside her adolescence.

Amazon MGM Studios has highlighted the series’ appeal to both longtime King fans and newer audiences. "'Carrie' is connecting with both longtime Stephen King fans and a new generation altogether - including young adults and international audiences, with particular strength among female viewers," said Peter Friedlander, head of global television at Amazon MGM Studios. He added that the response demonstrates the story's lasting impact and the potential of Flanagan’s interpretation.

Summer H. Howell as Carrie White in a still from 'Carrie' (Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)

"It speaks to the enduring power of this story and signals that Mike Flanagan’s reimagining of the iconic IP has real breadth. We’re excited by where he and Stephen plan to take the story," Friedlander said. The comments suggest that Prime Video sees the adaptation as an opportunity to introduce Carrie White to new viewers while continuing to engage audiences familiar with King’s work.

Summer H. Howell leads the series as Carrie White, with Samantha Sloyan playing her mother, Margaret. The supporting cast includes Siena Agudong, Alison Thornton, Joel Oulette, Josie Totah, Arthur Conti, Thalia Dudek, Amber Midthunder, and Matthew Lillard.Prime Video has not announced a premiere date for Season 2.