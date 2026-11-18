CBS confirms when Justin Hartley’s ‘Tracker’ Season 4 will return from winter hiatus

The CBS drama will be back sooner than its previous seasons, with a new Sunday night lineup also in store

CBS has announced a schedule change for Justin Hartley’s ‘Tracker’ Season 4. The drama series, created by Ben H. Winters, is an adaptation of Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel ‘The Never Game.’ Paramount shared that the CBS show will return on Sunday, January 17, 2027, at 9 pm. With that, ‘Tracker’ becomes the quickest show to return from its winter hiatus. Earlier, it shifted to a full fall-season schedule, following Season 1, which was a midseason debut. Previously, ‘Tracker’ Seasons 2 and 3 had hiatuses for about two and a half months. However, for the current Season 4, the show was on hiatus for over a month.

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw in a still from 'Tracker' (Image Source: Instagram | @justinhartley)

‘Tracker’ Season 2 premiered on October 13, 2024, and was on hiatus from December 1, 2024, to February 16, 2025. After that, Season 3 premiered on October 19, 2025, and went on hiatus from December 14, 2025, to March 1, 2026. As of now, ‘Tracker’ Season 4 premiered on October 4, 2026, and is currently on hiatus from December 6, 2026, to January 17, 2027. The CBS show did not air a new episode on Sunday, November 8, 2026, marking its two-week gap between Episode 5, titled ‘Need to Know,’ and Episode 6, titled ‘Blind Spot.’ CBS has not shared any reason behind the schedule change.

Mike Colter and Rachel Keller in CBS's 'Cupertino' (Image Source: CBS)

Upcoming January 17, 2027, will lead the show into the post-hiatus of legal drama ‘Cupertino’ Season 1, which will then get a new time slot at 10 pm. CBS may be aiming to draw ‘Tracker’ fans to its legal drama as well by airing it immediately after its top-watched show.

A still from 'Tracker' featuring Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw (Image Source: @CBS)

‘Tracker’ features Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw. He is a survivalist who works as a tracker, earning money by finding people. Since the show’s debut season, various cast members have joined and left. In Season 4, the show features Fiona Rene, Chris Lee, and Cassady McClincy Zhang, along with recurring cast members Jensen Ackles and Michael Malarkey.