‘MobLand’ Season 3 gets major filming update from Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan confirms major ‘MobLand’ Season 3 update, with the cast still unaware of where the story will take Harrigan next.

‘MobLand’ Season 3 is moving toward production, with Pierce Brosnan confirming when filming will begin. The actor, who plays Harrigan family patriarch Conrad, says filming for the next season will start in November. Brosnan shared the update while discussing Season 2 in an interview with ScreenRant alongside Helen Mirren.

Both actors admitted they have little idea about what showrunner Jez Butterworth has planned for the next chapter. Paramount+ renewed ‘MobLand’ for Season 3 earlier this month, and Brosnan’s comments provide the first clear indication of when production will begin, although the network has not announced a release date.

A still of Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren from 'The Thursday Murder Club' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

‘MobLand’ Season 3 will begin filming in November, according to Brosnan. The production is moving ahead after Paramount+ greenlit the crime drama for a third season. Season 2 leaves the Harrigan family facing several unresolved problems.

Kevin Harrigan learns that Conrad is the biological father of his son Eddie, creating another source of conflict within the family. Brosnan has not revealed what those developments will mean for Conrad in Season 3. The actor said he does not know where the story is heading. “We have no idea where the storyline is going,” Brosnan said.

Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan, Emmett J Scanlan as Paul, Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan and Jack Archer as Fergus in ‘MobLand’ Season 2 (Cover Image Source: Luke Varley/Paramount+)

Pierce Brosnan says he does not discuss Conrad’s future with showrunner Jez Butterworth. He has followed the same approach since joining the series. “I don’t talk to Jez Butterworth,” Brosnan said. “I haven’t spoken to him about Conrad’s character, and I didn’t even at the beginning of Season 1.”

Brosnan's comments suggest that he does not discuss Conrad's future with Butterworth in advance. Mirren shares a similar view. She said writers should have the freedom to decide where their characters go, rather than having actors dictate their stories. “It’s always better to let an artist do what they think and what they want,” Mirren said.

A still of Tom Hardy in 'MobLand' (Image Source: Instagram | @mobland_pplus)

The comments leave Conrad’s Season 3 arc, including how his conflict with Kevin will develop, unknown. Conrad enters Season 3 with his control of the Harrigan family facing several challenges. His conflict with Kevin is complicated further by the revelation about Eddie’s biological father.

Season 2 also raises concerns about Conrad’s health after he receives a diagnosis involving a degenerative mental condition. At the same time, two new threats emerge against the Harrigan family's power. These unresolved storylines give Season 3 several directions to explore. However, Brosnan's comments indicate that the actors do not yet know where Butterworth will take the story.