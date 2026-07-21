Ed Harris reveals why he wanted to leave 'Dutton Ranch' midway through filming: 'I was misled...'

Ed Harris says he felt 'misled' about his role in 'Dutton Ranch' Season 1, revealing he was promised a major part but ended up feeling underused.

Ed Harris said he felt misled about the size of his role in 'Dutton Ranch' Season 1 after joining the Paramount+ series with the expectation that he would be one of its four main characters. The 75-year-old actor said that expectation did not match his experience while filming the 'Yellowstone' spinoff. Harris became frustrated enough midway through production to tell his team, "Get me the f--- out of here." He said he has since been told that Everett McKinney will have "a little bit more to do" in Season 2. Harris discussed the role with Variety at the Apple TV premiere of 'The Dink' on July 20. He said there had been several conversations before he signed on about the season and what Everett would do in the story. Furthermore, he had been told he would be one of the show's four main characters. "And that wasn't really the case," Harris said.

The actor said he raised the issue during production because he felt "underused and inconsequential." Harris did not name series creator Taylor Sheridan while recounting the conversation. He said the response he received was limited, but he has now been told Everett will have "a little bit more to do" in the next season. "I was just a little frustrated, to tell you the truth," he added. Harris also pointed to a deleted bar scene as one reason for his frustration. In the scene, Everett was speaking with Beth Dutton before Rip Wheeler told him it was his turn to perform. Harris walked toward the microphone, but the song did not appear in the finished episode. He said the decision "really pissed" him off and recalled reacting with, "F--- you, people."

An image of Ed Harris as Everett in 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)

According to Harris, he was told the song had been removed because the moment was too upbeat for the episode's dark ending. He said that at the time, the decision felt like enough reason to tell the production he was voiding his contract. Harris is signed on for two seasons, though Variety noted that it remains unclear whether he is seeking to leave the show. Representatives for Paramount, Sheridan, and 101 Studios did not immediately respond to the publication's request for comment. Harris' comments were focused on how the role felt during filming rather than a complete rejection of the series. After watching 'Dutton Ranch,' he said it was "pretty good." He also felt Everett was "relatively important to the story" in the completed season, even though that importance was not clear to him while the episodes were being made.

Harris plays Everett McKinney, a good-humored veterinarian. The series follows Beth, played by Kelly Reilly, and Rip, played by Cole Hauser, after they leave Montana to build their own ranch. Harris appears alongside Finn Little, Juan Pablo Raba, Jai Courtney, J.R. Villarreal, Marc Menchaca, Natalie Alyn Lind, and Annette Bening. 'Dutton Ranch' premiered on Paramount+ on May 15. For now, Harris remains attached to the series under his two-season agreement. No details about the character's next storyline have been announced. The actor did not confirm that he plans to exit the series despite recalling that he wanted out during Season 1 production, and it remains unclear whether he is seeking to leave the show.