Ralph Fiennes has fitting reply on next Voldemort casting in ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot: ‘Maybe…Robert Pattinson’

Fiennes has jokingly suggested Robert Pattinson to play Voldemort, as HBO searches for the next actor

Ralph Fiennes has a rather amusing suggestion for HBO as it searches for the next actor to play Lord Voldemort in its 'Harry Potter' reboot. The actor, who famously portrayed the Dark Lord in the film franchise, has joked that Robert Pattinson could take over the role. The suggestion comes just as Pattinson has been announced as the next James Bond. Speaking at the New York premiere of 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' on November 16, Fiennes was asked about the upcoming 'Harry Potter' series and whether he would consider returning as the villain.

Ralph Fiennes attends Bleeker Street's 'The Return' New York Premiere at at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on December 03, 2024 in New York City. (Image Source: Dominik Bindl | Getty Images)

He made it clear that he had already played the character before adding, "Maybe they'll offer it to Robert Pattinson." The suggestion carries an extra layer of nostalgia. Pattinson played Cedric Diggory in 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' (2005), sharing the screen with Fiennes before Voldemort killed his character during the film's dramatic finale. Fiennes also had a reaction to Pattinson taking over another iconic role. During an appearance on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM Front Row, the actor admitted that he was still emotionally attached to Daniel Craig's version of 007. "I'm sorry. I'm in love with Daniel Craig still," Fiennes said. He added, "It's hard. I've got the wrench in my heart."

Robert Pattinson attends "The Drama" premiere at Cinema Adriano in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Franco Origlia/WireImage) (Getty Photos | Franco Origlia)

However, his affection for Craig did not translate into doubts about his successor. Fiennes praised Pattinson's acting abilities, saying, "No, he's a great actor. I'm sure he'll be great." Pattinson was officially announced as the seventh actor to play Bond on November 16. Denis Villeneuve will direct the upcoming film, with Steven Knight writing the screenplay. Fiennes' joke arrives while the identity of the new Voldemort remains unconfirmed. Cillian Murphy, Paul Bettany and Tilda Swinton have all been linked to the role, but none has been officially announced as the Dark Lord. HBO has already revealed much of its central cast, including Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape. The eight-episode first season, titled 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone', is scheduled to premiere on Christmas Day 2026.