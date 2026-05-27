'MobLand': Inside Tom Hardy's alleged on-set clashes and major claims from source close to production

Season 2 of the show, created by Guy Ritchie, has already finished filming but has yet to announce a release date, due to Tom Hardy's on-set behavior.

Despite wrapping up production, the fate of Season 2 of the hit Paramount+ show 'MobLand' remains uncertain. While numerous contemporary television shows face roadblocks such as low viewership ratings and budget cuts, 'MobLand' faces a problem with its leading man, Tom Hardy, and his reportedly erratic behavior on set. The popular actor made headlines last week after it was claimed he had been removed from the show. Nevertheless, according to a THR report, the jury is still out on the British actor's future involvement in 'MobLand.'

Tom Hardy attends the "Havoc" World Premiere at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on April 15, 2025, in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

The report further reveals that Hardy has been clashing repeatedly with producers of the show, including executive producer Jez Butterworth and other representatives of David Glasser’s 101 Studios, which is the production company behind 'MobLand'. According to a source close to the production, Season 2 is supposed to kick off later this year, in September, if it is picked up by Paramount+. The source further explained that, owing to Hardy's behavior, the producers were "spooked" and may be reconsidering his future on the show.

The source also added, "He (Hardy) refused to come out of his trailer for hours at a time, he kept the cast waiting, (which) is a power play. Keeping Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, and others waiting is career sui*ide, I would wager." The reason why Hardy mostly remains in his trailer during production is till unclear as of this writing. Furthermore, a Puck News story recently claimed that Hardy was also trying to mould the dialogue to his own will. As a result, he clashed with Butterworth after sending him script notes. The report further states that Hardy is also colliding with the show's creator, Ronan Bennett. Such clashes don't do much to alleviate Hardy's already-established reputation as a somewhat difficult actor to work with.

A still of Tom Hardy in 'MobLand' (Image Source: Instagram | @mobland_pplus)

This sentiment was previously echoed by 'Mad Max: Fury Road' director George Miller, in a 2024 interview during which he remarked, "Tom has a damage to him but also a brilliance that comes with it, and whatever was going on with him at the time, he had to be coaxed out of his trailer." 'MobLand' is co-created by veteran British filmmaker Guy Ritchie and stars Hardy in the leading role of the Harrigan family fixer Harry Da Souza. The Harrigan crime family itself is led by Pierce Brosnan's Conrad and the matriarch Maeve, portrayed by Helen Mirren. The rest of the cast also includes Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Jasmine Jobson, Paddy Considine, and Mandeep Dhillon. Season 2 doesn't have a release date yet.