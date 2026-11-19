‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Scott Speedman joins ‘Landman’ Season 3 in mystery role

Before Scott Speedman, Michael Kelly joined Season 3 of Taylor Sheridan’s hit series

Scott Speedman, who plays Dr. Nick Marsh in ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ is set to guest star in ‘Landman’ Season 3, as per an update from Paramount+. The news was announced on November 18, although details about his character remain under wraps. It is also unclear how his character will connect with the existing characters in the Taylor Sheridan series. Paramount+ has also not disclosed how many episodes he will appear in, so Speedman has not been confirmed as a recurring cast member.

A still from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ (Image Source: Hotstar)

The actor will join Billy Bob Thornton, who plays Tommy Norris, an oil executive dealing with business and personal issues within the oil industry in West Texas. The show also stars Demi Moore as Cami Miller, Ali Larter as Angela Norris, Andy Garcia as Danny Gallino, and Sam Elliott as T.L. Norris. Cooper Norris is played by Jacob Lofland, and Ainsley Norris is played by Michelle Randolph. They are Tommy Norris' children, and their storylines connect the oil industry to the Norris family.

Meanwhile, another big name has been added to the cast of ‘Landman’ Season 3. In September, Michael Kelly joined the show as a series regular. He plays William Crockett, the head of the world’s biggest oil management company. His addition brings another powerful figure from the oil industry into the show's storyline. Filming for Season 3 began in Fort Worth, Texas, in late September. On October 1, Paramount officially confirmed filming had begun and also revealed that Colm Feore, Mustafa Speaks, Bobbi Salvor Menuez and Francesca Xuereb had been added as series regulars.

A still from ‘Landman’ (Image Source: Paramount Plus)

Speedman has appeared in many shows, including ‘Felicity,’ ‘Animal Kingdom,’ ‘You,’ and ‘Running Point.’ However, he is best known for his role as Dr. Nick Marsh in ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ Within ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ Nick’s relationship with Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) became a large part of the storyline. The pair got engaged in the Season 22 finale. Speedman continues to work with ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ but is adding another major drama to his television career. ‘Landman’ is produced by Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions. The first two seasons can be streamed on Paramount+. The third season will also air on the platform, but a release date has not been announced yet.