‘AGT’ judge Howie Mandel lands new hosting gig as beloved ’70s game show gets a reboot

‘The Joker's Wild’ is coming back with its signature trivia format, giving contestants a chance to compete for jackpots worth up to $50,000

A popular 'America's Got Talent' judge has taken up another role. Howie Mandel, the longest-serving judge in the NBC show's history, will host the upcoming reboot of 'The Joker’s Wild.' Sony Pictures Television is bringing this classic game show back with a fresh spin. Mandel will begin filming in November on Sony’s Culver City lot. The new version is scheduled to debut in syndication on CBS-owned stations in fall 2027, with CBS Media Ventures handling ad sales.

A still of Howie Mandel from 'AGT' (Image Source: YouTube | America's Got Talent)

The original show aired sporadically from 1972 to 2019. In this game, contestants answer trivia questions from categories determined randomly by a slot machine. The contestants can win a jackpot between $10,000 and $50,000. After three rounds, the contestant with the most points wins. The victor then gets to play in the all-new Joker’s Jackpot bonus round. The new version is expected to retain the oversized slot machines and follow a similar format.

A still from 'The Joker's Wild' (Image Source: TBS)

The 'AGT' alum is excited to bring the new version to viewers. “I love that we’re bringing The Joker’s Wild back,” Mandel said, as per a press release. “It’s such a fun, crazy show, and getting to be a part of that is a real honor. There’s something great about taking a show people have loved for years and seeing what you can do with it today. I’m excited to get in there, have some laughs, and probably make a little bit of a mess along the way. That’s usually when I’m having the most fun.” This isn't Mandel's first hosting gig. In the 2000s, he hosted 'Deal or No Deal' and also hosts 'The Price Is Right Tonight.'

A still of Snoop Dogg in 'The Joker's Wild' (Image Source: TBS | Photo by Tony Kelly)

Jack Barry created the original version. In the 1990s, a brief revival was released, which was co-executive-produced by Jonathan and Douglas Barry. Pat Finn hosted this one. Another version aired on TBS and TNT, and Snoop Dogg hosted it from 2017 to 2019. Sony is proud to be associated with the reboot. “The Joker’s Wild is one of the most recognizable brands in game show history, with a format that combines trivia, unpredictability and big-money stakes,” said Suzanne Prete, president of game shows at Sony Pictures Television. “Howie brings exactly the kind of wit, energy and spontaneity that this game demands. With him at the helm, we’re excited to introduce The Joker’s Wild to a new generation of viewers and continue evolving this iconic franchise for today’s audiences without losing the qualities that made it a favorite in the first place.”