Who is John Smith in ‘NCIS’? James Frain makes his debut and is already stirring trouble

Torres begins the episode undercover with a drug gang, but the operation quickly takes an unexpected turn

'NCIS' is back, and things aren't looking good for Torres (Wilmer Valderrama). In 'Ride or Die,' Torres finds himself in the crosshairs of a dangerous enemy: John Smith, played by 'The Tudors' alum James Frain. Torres begins the episode undercover with a drug gang. Tony (Michael Weatherly Jr.) arranges this operation to stop Torres from accepting the CIA offer full-time. However, things quickly go south when Torres finds himself being a getaway driver in the kidnapping of a man in WitSec. The man, Stuart (Tate Ellington), is a federal witness who once put nine men behind bars with his testimony against arms dealers. Two men kidnap Stuart, but the notorious John Smith is the one keeping an eye on him.

A still of Torres and John Smith from 'NCIS' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Sonja Flemming)

John Smith enters the garage where Torres and the kidnappers are hiding with Stuart. When the men demand money, Smith shoots them instead. He spares Torres because he needs a driver. While driving, an officer pulls them over. Torres secretly tells him he is an undercover agent. However, he fails to get the officer to be discreet. The officer realizes that Smith has abducted a federal witness and begins shooting. To Torres' surprise, Stuart knocks out the officer and orders him to keep the enforcer alive.

A still of John Smith from 'NCIS' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Sonja Flemming)

Torres calls Jimmy (Brian Dietzen) to ask him about treating a bullet wound. To save Smith, Torres has to reveal his real identity. Stuart learns Smith's boss' whereabouts and orders Torres to cuff him on the side. Before Torres leaves him, Smith gives him a stern warning. “You better hope I don’t survive, because if I do, I am coming for you,” he says. Elsewhere, Kasie (Diona Reasonover) discovers a U.S. Marshal leaked Stuart's location for money. The bigger shock is that Stuart bribed her. He wanted to reunite with his ex-love, Crystal, who was with Smith's boss, Frankie.

A still of Torres from 'NCIS' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Sonja Flemming)

Stuart reaches Frankie's house and offers him Torres in exchange for Crystal. To his surprise, Crystal is now the boss. She attempts to shoot Stuart, but Torres disarms her. The officials arrive in time and take Stuart and Crystal into custody. However, Smith manages to escape. With Smith still on the loose, the danger for Torres is far from over. The circumstances suggest that Frain will appear in the procedural again.

The actor hopes to return as well and wants to explore Smith's relationship with Torres. "I mean, I think from what I’m seeing, what seems to be seeded is… I mean, it feels very like Cain and Abel. It feels very brothers. There’s an incredible intimacy to their relationship, and so that’s what I’d be interested in exploring. If do they encounter each other again, and what does that mean, and where does it go? And there’s so many places you could take it, but he got under his skin. He got under his skin, he felt like a brother, and he trusted that feeling," Frain said to TV Insider. To find out what happens next, tune in to 'NCIS' every Tuesday at 8/7c on CBS.