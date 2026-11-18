‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 4 gets Netflix release date with new trouble brewing in Wellsbury

‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 4 first-look photos tease pregnancy drama, strained friendships and family secrets ahead of the Millers’ Netflix return.

Georgia Miller escaped a murder conviction in ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 3, but even a trip to the fridge came with a twist. Her sudden craving for milk hinted at another pregnancy. Meanwhile, Ginny had persuaded Austin to blame his father, Gil, for Tom Fuller’s murder, which Georgia committed. A courtroom victory hardly counts as a fresh start for this family. Netflix Tudum

Netflix will release Season 4 on January 21, 2027, Teen Vogue exclusively revealed. The announcement comes with first-look photos of the Millers and their Wellsbury neighbors. Ginny returns from a summer in South Korea with her father and starts her junior year. She also has a new hairstyle and wants to focus on her mental health.

Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller (L) and Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller (R) in a still from ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 4 (Image Source: Netflix)

Creator Sarah Lampert and co-showrunner Sarah Glinski teased unexpected character pairings, the school musical and moments to watch in Episodes 1 and 7. They are keeping the specifics under wraps. Lampert told Teen Vogue, “Season 4 is more character-driven, and it is kind of sinking back into this more character place of emotions and relationships.” The fallout from Season 3 will shape how those relationships move forward.

Georgia, meanwhile, has no money, needs a job and is pregnant without knowing whether Paul or Joe is the father. Ginny is the only person who knows about the pregnancy. Georgia’s mother and stepfather also found her in Wellsbury at the end of Season 3. The creators have named the season’s theme “Cycles and Origins,” with Georgia facing the family history she has tried to escape.

Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller (L) and Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller (R) in ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 4 (Image Source: Netflix)

Austin gets a bigger role, with the emotional cost of protecting his mother still unresolved. Georgia wants to prove she can parent without repeating the patterns she inherited. Marcus, meanwhile, is heading into treatment for alcoholism and depression. Max is still struggling after her falling-out with her friends.

Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry and Diesel La Torraca return as Georgia, Ginny and Austin. Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack, Nathan Mitchell, Jennifer Robertson, Katie Douglas and Chelsea Clark are also back. Previously announced newcomers Ali Skovbye, Kataem O’Connor and Sunny Mabrey play Rainn, Isaiah and Daisy, respectively. The first three seasons are streaming on Netflix.