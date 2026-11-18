'NCIS: Origins' Season 3 Episode 6 finally reveals Mike Franks' role in Lala's disappearance

'NCIS: Origins' takes Mark Harmon's Gibbs to the past to find answers about Lala's disappearance

'NCIS: Origins' returned with another emotional episode. 'Shot Through the Heart' featured Gibbs (Mark Harmon) processing the shocking news he received during the last episode. While interrogating tracker Briggs, Gibbs discovered that the man had been hired to find two former federal agents: him and Lala (Mariel Molino). Briggs' client was confident that Lala was never on the flight that crashed. The revelation, coupled with the physical toll of his bullet wound, caused Gibbs to collapse. In his dream, Gibbs imagined himself in the ’90s NIS-turned-NCIS office. Here, he uncovered another person who may have been involved in the disappearance. The conspirator was none other than Mike Franks.

A still of Gibbs and Lala from 'NCIS: Origins' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Robert Voets)

The first person Gibbs saw in the dream was his younger self (Austin Stowell). The younger Gibbs asked the older one to turn around, which led him to Lala. “That’s more like it,” Lala said. “Welcome back. … I’ve missed you, too.” Gibbs and Lala's moment was interrupted when they saw Bishop (Emily Wickersham), who was trying to wake up the real Gibbs. This visual wiped away all the past versions, leaving Gibbs alone with his thoughts. In this unfamiliar territory, Gibbs began thinking that he was dead. Just then, a younger Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid) arrived and assured him that he was just dreaming. Gibbs was shocked to see a younger Mike and remarked that he never remembered his team leader that young.

A still of Mike and Josephine from 'NCIS: Origins' (Image Source: CBS)

After this comment, Muse Watson's Mike appeared in place of Kyle's Mike. “This better for you, probie?” he asked. “OK, you called this little shindig, you got something on your mind, might as well spit it out.” Gibbs finally asked the question that had been haunting him: Is Lala alive? Mike didn't give a straight answer and instead asked him if it was that hard to believe that Lala could fake her death if she had help. Gibbs then remembered 'Tropicana,' the code word officials used if they needed to disappear. The code word made him remember a case from the '90s, where Mike and Lala helped a woman (and her daughter) disappear. They could have done something similar for Lala.

The case made an older Gibbs realize that Mike may have been involved in Lala's disappearance. Gibbs couldn't understand why Lala didn't tell him anything. “She knew that if you were not 100% sure she was gone that you would’ve ripped yourself apart trying to make things right. She lied because she loved you, probie. And I helped because … hell, I loved you both,” Mike confessed. The pair was moving through the Camp Pendleton office and stopped at Mary Jo’s (Tyla Abercrumbie) desk. Gibbs asked Mike where Lala was after all these years. Mike told him he had no answer because he was a figment of Gibbs' imagination. He needed to go to the woman who knew him better than anyone, Mary Jo (Tyla Abercrumbie). After that, Gibbs woke up in the real world and knew where he needed to go next.

A still of Mike and Lala from 'NCIS: Origins' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Sonja Flemming)

The case from the 90s also offered another possible connection to the present-day mystery. Mike and Lala covered up Thomas Aldridge's murder back in the day. That cover-up may have come back to haunt Gibbs and Lala. Schmid was keen to believe that Mike may have helped Lala disappear. "I mean, look, I think it’s very obvious the relationship that Franks has with Lala, Gibbs, Randy, Mary Jo, Franks is willing to die for the people that he loves, and that’s what puts him in the position that he’s in in the show. He’s in a position of power as the team leader, but he leads with his heart and he leads with patience — well, maybe not patience, but you know what I mean," the actor said to TV Insider. "And so I don’t think it’s farfetched for Franks to have done this for anybody, anybody, from Wheeler to Mary Jo, to Randy, to Gibbs, to Lala. And I think if you want a body buried or if you need a secret kept, Franks is your most reliable person that you’ll ever meet." To find out what happens next in 'NCIS: Origins,' tune in to CBS every Tuesday at 10/9c.







