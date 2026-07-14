‘In the City’ reunion sneak peek: Amanda faces ‘diabolical’ accusation before claiming Kyle cheated on her

Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke’s split gets messier as Bravo drops the first look at the drama-filled ‘In The City’ reunion.

Bravo fans barely had time to recover from the record-breaking ‘Summer House’ reunion, and another showdown is already around the corner. This time, the spotlight shifts to ‘In The City’, where fractured friendships, problematic relationships, and Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke’s publicized breakup are all set to take center stage. The season finale of the ‘Summer House’ spinoff arrives on July 14, but Bravo is not wasting any time keeping viewers hooked. The network has confirmed that ‘In The City’ will wrap up its first season with a two-part reunion hosted by Andy Cohen. The reunion begins on Tuesday, July 21 at 8 p.m. ET, while the second installment follows one week later on July 28. The reunion sneak peek is already out. Although the preview starts with a playful moment, it does not stay light for long. Cooke jokes about the seating arrangement, pointing out that he and his estranged wife are “still on opposite sides of the room.”

Screengrabs of Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke taken from 'In the City' reunion sneak peek clip (Image Source: YouTube | @bravo)

One of the biggest talking points centers on Batula’s relationship with West Wilson and the fallout involving her former close friend, Ciara Miller. The topic comes up after Batula discusses having both Wilson and Miller appear together on ‘In The City’. Before she can finish explaining her side, Danielle Olivera interrupts to say that many cast members shared the same opinion while watching the season back. According to Olivera, “That’s what we were all thinking when we saw that.” As Batula continues trying to justify her decisions, Olivera labels the situation “diabolical.” She was referring to how bringing them together on the show made things look worse in hindsight after Batula and Wilson later started dating behind Miller’s back. Batula does not spend the entire reunion defending herself, though.

She soon turns the tables and directs some uncomfortable questions toward Cooke about his dating life after their split. She presses her estranged husband, “How many people are you sleeping with and how soon after?” Cooke insists that ‘Southern Charm’ star Salley Carson is the only woman he has been intimate with since the split. But Batula is not convinced. She makes a much more serious allegation, telling everyone on stage, “He had s*x with someone while we were married.” The teaser does not reveal whether she provides evidence to support the accusation, nor does it show Cooke offering much of a response. Instead, he appears visibly surprised, almost as if he did not expect the conversation to head in that direction. Lindsay Hubbard also jumps into the discussion with a blunt observation about Batula’s behavior throughout the season.

A screengrab taken from 'In the City' reunion sneak peek clip (Image Source: YouTube | @bravo)

Without holding back, Hubbard declares, “You were giving the f***-me eyes to West and the f***-you eyes to Kyle.” Batula does not launch into a lengthy rebuttal. Her response is brief. “OK, Lindsay,” she says, leaving Andy Cohen visibly stunned. The longtime Bravo host can only react with a simple, “Wow,” before the teaser cuts to black, leaving plenty unanswered ahead of the reunion. While Batula,e, Lindsay, and Danielle dominate much of the preview, they aren't the only cast members bringing drama to the reunion couch. The trailer also hints at several conflicts involving the rest of the ‘In The City’ cast. Nick Barber, Andrea Denver, Georgina Ferzli, Whitney Fransway, Eoin Heavey, Kenny Martin, Gavin Moseley, Yvonne Najor, and Lexi Sundin all appear during the reunion as various relationships and disagreements come under scrutiny.