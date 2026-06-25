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West Wilson finally breaks silence on ‘Summer House’ future amid exit rumors: 'I wanted to...'

West Wilson joined ‘Summer House’ during Season 8, which premiered in 2024 on Bravo
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
A still from the ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion featuring West Wilson (Cover Image Source: Bravo)
A still from the ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion featuring West Wilson (Cover Image Source: Bravo)

Since Bravo’s ‘Summer House’ Season 10 concluded with its reunion and special ‘Aftermath’ episode, there have been various rumors surrounding the show’s upcoming season. During the latest season, West Wilson became one of the most talked-about cast members. He found himself in the middle of all the drama after his secret romantic relationship with Amanda Batula came to light. Recent rumors suggested that he would not return for Season 11, and on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, during his appearance on The Broadcast Boys, he finally broke his silence about his future on the show. West shared, "I wanted to tell it on my own, but that (exit rumor) is true." He added, "In (Bravo’s) defense, I don’t think it would have been a fun summer."

A still from ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Episode 12 featuring West and Amanda (Image Source: Bravo)
A still from ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Episode 12 featuring West and Amanda (Image Source: Bravo)

While on the podcast, West also shed light on how his relationship with Amanda grew gradually and how he felt at the time. He also shed light on the aftermath of the statement he and Amanda shared on Instagram in March 2026. As he mentioned during the reunion, he clarified that the two got intimate only after the statement, but were "having sleepovers for a long time." "I was still doing the wrong thing, but I was like … I’m not committing a crime,” he added.

Amanda Batula as seen with West Wilson during the 'Summer House' Season 10 reunion (Image Source: Bravo | Photo by Clifton Prescod)
Amanda Batula with West Wilson during the 'Summer House' Season 10 reunion (Image Source: Bravo | Photo by Clifton Prescod)

While on the subject, the ‘Summer House’ star noted that he heard about an alleged video featuring himself and Amanda “canoodling.” He said, “I haven’t seen (the video), but I’ve heard from credible sources it does (exist).” West added that it was “very illegal.” Later, he clarified what he meant by “canoodling.” “From what I’ve been told, it was Amanda and I canoodling in my apartment from one of my neighbors across the street. That’s what kinda kicked off everything into panic, rush mode.” West noted that he believed there was an “unspoken rule” in New York that while everyone could see each other across their “windows and balconies,” they didn’t film each other. 

Stills from the ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion featuring Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)
Stills from the ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion featuring Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

During the Season 10 reunion of the Bravo show, West and Amanda repeatedly apologized for their actions; however, multiple friendships were fractured. Additionally, West was accused of seeing Meija Moreno while he was with Amanda, adding to the drama. His ex also featured on ‘Summer House: The Aftermath’, and had a one-on-one chat with his other ex, Ciara Miller. Speaking about why West was still contacting her while in a relationship, Meija said, "Because we know West, it was the thrill of the secrecy for him; it was the hiding in plain sight that was the most thrilling thing for him."

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