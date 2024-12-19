Fired 'Southern Charm' star Kathryn Dennis makes progress with children after losing full custody

Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis was embroiled in a bitter custody dispute with her ex-boyfriend, Thomas Ravenel

'Southern Charm' alumni Kathryn Dennis visits her children with ex-Thomas Ravenel on a daily basis, despite losing custody and facing legal issues since her disappearance from the spotlight. Following several accusations against her, including drug usage, Kathryn lost custody of her children, Kensie and Saint, to her ex-boyfriend Thomas in February 2023.

According to an exclusive source who spoke to The US Sun, Kathryn has been getting better at parenting, even though she used to have trouble going to supervise visitations every other Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 4:30 pm.

“Receiving more custody depends on her. She’s still oftentimes late, but if she gets it together, Thomas would love nothing more."

'Southern Charm' alum Kathryn Dennis sees her children during supervised visitation every other weekend (Facebook/BravoTVsKathrynCalhounDennis)

Kathryn Dennis lost full custody of her children

After testing positive for marijuana in 2016, Kathryn was given full custody of the kids and checked herself into a recovery facility. After Thomas was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and battery in 2018, she requested primary custody of the children.

Thomas entered a guilty plea to counts of third-degree assault and battery. Along with a $500 fine, he was given a 30-day suspended sentence.

In 2019, the former couple decided that Thomas would be the "primary custodian" of their children, sharing both legal and physical custody.

'Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis and her ex-boyfriend Thomas Ravenel got into a heated custody dispute (Facebook/BravoTVsKathrynCalhounDennis/Bravotv)

Kathryn Dennis had plenty run-in with the law

Kathryn hasn't posted on Instagram since June, despite regularly sharing pictures and updates on social media. After being sacked from 'Southern Charm' in 2023, she also disabled her OnlyFans account, which was her source of revenue.

Following legal troubles, Kathryn vanished from the public eye. Kathryn was a victim in a hit-and-run outside a school in October 2023.

The Ford's driver struck the man and failed to halt at the site of the crash, according to official authorities. Police eventually discovered that the registered owner of the automobile was Kathryn, a former 'Southern Charm' star.

In the hit and run, Kathryn was never formally charged. Then, after being engaged in a three-car crash in May 2024, Kathryn was taken into custody and accused of driving under the influence.

She has unpaid fines of $1,199.50 for driving under the influence and $257.50 for carrying alcohol in a vehicle with a damaged seal, according to Goose Creek Municipal Court.

'Southern Charm's Kathyrn Dennis hit a police officer and allegedly fled the scene (Instagram/ Kathyrn Dennis)

Why was Kathryn Dennis fired from 'Southern Charm'?

After eight seasons, Kathryn was let go from 'South Charm' in 2023. According to a source, Kathryn wasn't feeling well at the time.

"She was so messed up on the last season, drinking too much and coming to work hungover. All these Bravo events are open bar, and they drink at every gathering on TV. She loves her dark liquor. She was showing up drunk sometimes too and continues to drink.”

The insider went on to say that one of the reasons she was removed from the program as a primary cast member was because they frequently had to cut her out.