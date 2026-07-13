Ciara Miller reveals if she’ll return to ‘Summer House’ Season 11 after cheating scandal

Ciara Miller’s appearance in ‘Love Island: Aftersun’ sheds light on her ‘Summer House’ future.

'Summer House' shook the world early this year when the 'Scamanda' (drama related to Amanda Batula and West Wilson) was revealed. For those unaware, Batula and Wilson shared on March 31 that they were together. This was a huge blow to Ciara Miller, who considered Batula one of her best friends and had been romantically involved with Wilson in season ten. The drama played out in the three-part reunion event and the 'Aftermath' episode. It was evident that the whole situation left Miller emotionally rattled. It led fans to speculate whether she would appear on the Bravo show's next season. Miller has now revealed her 'Summer House' fate in the 'Aftersun' finale.

Ciara in 'Aftersun' finale (Image Source: Peacock)

Miller has been hosting the 'Love Island' talk show 'Aftersun' on Peacock alongside Tefi Pessoa this year. Fans were excited to see their takes after the dating show's penultimate episode. However, they were in for a surprise when Miller joined the discussions virtually. The reality star revealed that she is back in New York to fulfill her Bravo commitments. "I have Summer House to shoot — Season 11. I gotta get back to the Hamptons," she added. This implies that both 'Aftersun' and 'Summer House' made arrangements to accommodate Miller in their shows. 'Summer House' typically begins shooting on July 4 of every year, but appears to have been delayed by a week to get Miller in the premiere. 'Aftersun' arranged for her to be virtually present in the finale, allowing her to leave Fiji and still be part of the show.

West Wilson and Ciara Miller in Summer House Season 10. (Image Source: Bravo)

It is not much of a surprise that the shows have been so accommodating of Miller. She is by far the biggest breakout star of the year. 'Summer House' must be keen on getting her on board, especially considering that Wilson and Batula have bowed out from the upcoming season. The Bravo show's season ten ratings were the highest in the series, a feat rare to achieve for a decade-old show. The scandal is the primary reason for the uptick, and the show was likely keen to retain the one who turned into a fan favorite because of it. Miller has booked several lucrative gigs on the back of her newfound popularity, like 'Dancing With The Stars' and more. Apart from her, no other confirmations have been made for the upcoming season.

Kyle, Lindsay, and Carl in 'Summer House' (Image Source: Bravo | Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)

Along with Batula and Wilson, Ben Waddell will also not return for the upcoming season. The OGs Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke, and Lindsay Hubbard will apparently be a part of next season in some capacity. Reddit leaks suggest that Mia Calabrese and KJ Dillard, who joined the show last season, are also back on board. Some newbies will also reportedly be in the mix. Cooke believes that 'Summer House' has a bright future, despite reaching what many consider its 'peak' in season ten. "I think [Summer House is] going to have, like I said, the potential for a whole new chapter, a whole new look and feel, and can avoid getting stuck in certain storylines," he shared with The Hollywood Reporter.