Is ‘Next Gen NYC’ going to have a reunion? Fans confused after Andy Cohen’s surprise update

Andy Cohen's update on 'Next Gen NYC' reunion has the fans confused, with plenty of them sharing their opinions on the internet.

'Next Gen NYC' has gained huge popularity with its controversial storylines. The Bravo show is currently in its Season 2, which premiered on June 24. 'Next Gen NYC' features the network's first openly trans full-time member in the form of Emira D'Spain. It is also not lacking in controversy, with stars like Ava Dash finding herself entangled with notorious Kyle Cooke. However, it is still far from being the network's crown jewel. 'Next Gen NYC' didn't have a reunion event for its first season, which wasn't surprising. Bravo rarely gives first-season shows reunions unless they become breakout hits.

Andy Cohen in a still from 'Watch What Happens Live!' (Image Source: Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen)

However, it seems like 'Next Gen NYC' has impressed Bravo in its second outing and will get a reunion. Cohen's announcement surprised fans, many of whom are wondering why Bravo made the decision so early. Andy Cohen recently announced the reunion on social media. His post read, "My team is getting ready for the NEXT GEN NYC REUNION! Send me all of your questions for the cast NOW and let me know where you're from in the question!" The timing of this post has also raised many eyebrows. Season 2 has just aired its third episode, 'The Man in the LED Mask.' The show hasn't even reached its halfway mark. Much is left to be revealed. Fans can't be expected to participate in the reunion with inadequate information.

Rowan Henchy in 'Next Gen NYC' (Image Source: Bravo)

Fan participation is a characteristic feature of Bravo reunions across decades. 'Summer House' Season 10 had released nine episodes by the time Cohen asked for questions. For some reason, Cohen is asking for questions from the 'NYC Next Gen' fans just after three episodes. @colotheman explained the fandom's concerns in the comment section. "We're supposed to generate questions off of 3 episodes? (the most recent one ended with a to be continued) This genuinely seems poorly planned and executed. No one can ask a thoughtful question because we don't know enough about the season," the user wrote. In the most recent episode, viewers are introduced to Rowan Henchy. Currently, Georgia is dealing with her new business venture, while Liam is trying to pursue a relationship with Ariana.

Please be serious Mr. Cohen, it's been like two episodes...wth we supposed to ask ?? — kyle alexander ♎️ (@_kyle_alexander) July 9, 2026

Andy typically asks fans for questions ahead of reunion tapings, leading some viewers to speculate that filming could happen before the season finishes airing. If that happens, some cast members may not have seen every episode before discussing the season. This is also a big point of discussion at all reunions. Nevertheless, the announcement has sparked debate among fans as the show is taking such a huge step in the Bravoverse. Here's to hoping that this next generation of Bravo stars makes the reunion event one to remember. The show follows the children of Bravo stars Kim Zolciak, Kandi Burruss, Teresa Giudice, and Meredith Marks, as well as others who form the next generation of NYC elites. 'Next Gen NYC' airs every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.