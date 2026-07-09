MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Is ‘Next Gen NYC’ going to have a reunion? Fans confused after Andy Cohen’s surprise update

Andy Cohen's update on 'Next Gen NYC' reunion has the fans confused, with plenty of them sharing their opinions on the internet.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 6 HOURS AGO
Cast of 'Next Gen NYC' during the premiere party (Cover Image Source: Bravo | Bryan Bedder)
Cast of 'Next Gen NYC' during the premiere party (Cover Image Source: Bravo | Bryan Bedder)

'Next Gen NYC' has gained huge popularity with its controversial storylines. The Bravo show is currently in its Season 2, which premiered on June 24. 'Next Gen NYC' features the network's first openly trans full-time member in the form of Emira D'Spain. It is also not lacking in controversy, with stars like Ava Dash finding herself entangled with notorious Kyle Cooke. However, it is still far from being the network's crown jewel. 'Next Gen NYC' didn't have a reunion event for its first season, which wasn't surprising. Bravo rarely gives first-season shows reunions unless they become breakout hits.

Andy Cohen in a still from 'Watch What Happens Live!' (Image Source: Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen)
Andy Cohen in a still from 'Watch What Happens Live!' (Image Source: Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen)

However, it seems like 'Next Gen NYC' has impressed Bravo in its second outing and will get a reunion. Cohen's announcement surprised fans, many of whom are wondering why Bravo made the decision so early. Andy Cohen recently announced the reunion on social media. His post read, "My team is getting ready for the NEXT GEN NYC REUNION! Send me all of your questions for the cast NOW and let me know where you're from in the question!" The timing of this post has also raised many eyebrows. Season 2 has just aired its third episode, 'The Man in the LED Mask.' The show hasn't even reached its halfway mark. Much is left to be revealed. Fans can't be expected to participate in the reunion with inadequate information. 

Rowan Henchy in 'Next Gen Nyc' (Image Source: Bravo)
Rowan Henchy in 'Next Gen NYC' (Image Source: Bravo)

Fan participation is a characteristic feature of Bravo reunions across decades. 'Summer House' Season 10 had released nine episodes by the time Cohen asked for questions. For some reason, Cohen is asking for questions from the 'NYC Next Gen' fans just after three episodes. @colotheman explained the fandom's concerns in the comment section. "We're supposed to generate questions off of 3 episodes? (the most recent one ended with a to be continued) This genuinely seems poorly planned and executed. No one can ask a thoughtful question because we don't know enough about the season," the user wrote. In the most recent episode, viewers are introduced to Rowan Henchy. Currently, Georgia is dealing with her new business venture, while Liam is trying to pursue a relationship with Ariana. 

Andy typically asks fans for questions ahead of reunion tapings, leading some viewers to speculate that filming could happen before the season finishes airing. If that happens, some cast members may not have seen every episode before discussing the season. This is also a big point of discussion at all reunions. Nevertheless, the announcement has sparked debate among fans as the show is taking such a huge step in the Bravoverse. Here's to hoping that this next generation of Bravo stars makes the reunion event one to remember. The show follows the children of Bravo stars Kim Zolciak, Kandi Burruss, Teresa Giudice, and Meredith Marks, as well as others who form the next generation of NYC elites. 'Next Gen NYC' airs every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Lindsay Hubbard reveals who she texted after ‘Summer House’s Emmy nomination: ‘I texted Kyle and…’
REALITY TV

Lindsay Hubbard reveals who she texted after ‘Summer House’s Emmy nomination: ‘I texted Kyle and…’

Lindsay Hubbard is one of the original cast members, has been part of the show for over a decade, and is a fan favorite.
9 hours ago
‘Love Island’ USA host Ariana Madix reacts to her first Emmy nomination ahead of Season 8 finale
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

‘Love Island’ USA host Ariana Madix reacts to her first Emmy nomination ahead of Season 8 finale

Currently filming for the Peacock show in Fiji, Ariana shares excitement over getting nominated alongside her TV heroes.
13 hours ago
‘Summer House’ makes Emmy history with first-ever nomination — here are the shows it’s competing against
REALITY TV

‘Summer House’ makes Emmy history with first-ever nomination — here are the shows it’s competing against

‘Summer House’ earned its first Emmy nomination after 10 seasons, joining a competitive field in the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category.
14 hours ago
When does ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 start? Premiere date, episode schedule and where to watch
BIG BROTHER

When does ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 start? Premiere date, episode schedule and where to watch

‘Big Brother’ Season 28 will feature the exciting Time Trip theme and include the highly anticipated 1,000th original episode of the show
14 hours ago
Who is Nene Royal? Thai teen 'AGT' guitarist stuns judges with vocal range and guitar skills
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Who is Nene Royal? Thai teen 'AGT' guitarist stuns judges with vocal range and guitar skills

Nene Royal wowed the judges on 'AGT,' earning four yeses with her powerful guitar-backed performance of The Cranberries' 'Zombie'.
1 day ago
‘Shark Tank’ Season 18 welcomes YouTube’s most-subscribed creator as guest shark
SHARK TANK (2009)

‘Shark Tank’ Season 18 welcomes YouTube’s most-subscribed creator as guest shark

While Kendra Scott and Rashaun Williams will return as permanent sharks, the ABC show will introduce renowned personalities as guest sharks.
1 day ago
Who is Rick Devens? Meet the ‘Survivor’ contestant joining ‘Big Brother’ Season 28
BIG BROTHER

Who is Rick Devens? Meet the ‘Survivor’ contestant joining ‘Big Brother’ Season 28

Rick Devens first garnered attention when he participated in 'Survivor: Edge of Extinction' in 2019
1 day ago
Who is Salina EsTitties? Meet the ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star joining ‘Big Brother’ Season 28
BIG BROTHER

Who is Salina EsTitties? Meet the ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star joining ‘Big Brother’ Season 28

Jason De Puy, aka Salina EsTitties, shares excitement about being on the CBS show and also opens up about his strategy going into the ‘Big Brother’ house.
1 day ago
What is Family Day on ‘Love Island USA’? Relatives to enter Season 8 villa in emotional pre-finale twist
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

What is Family Day on ‘Love Island USA’? Relatives to enter Season 8 villa in emotional pre-finale twist

The upcoming episode will feature islanders’ family members arriving in the villa and meeting the remaining couples ahead of the finale.
1 day ago
Are Kayda and Zach still together on ‘Love Island’ USA? ‘Situationship’ debate sparks villa drama
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

Are Kayda and Zach still together on ‘Love Island’ USA? ‘Situationship’ debate sparks villa drama

While Kayda and Zach were moving forward in their connection, certain remarks from female islanders didn’t sit well with Kayda.
1 day ago