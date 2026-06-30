Bravo makes major decision on Amanda Batula's ‘Summer House’ Season 11 future after West-Ciara drama

Amanda Batula's future on ‘Summer House’ takes an unexpected turn just before Season 11 begins filming

Another familiar face is stepping away from ‘Summer House’. Amanda Batula, who has been part of the Bravo reality series since its early days, will not return when the show begins filming its upcoming 11th season. According to TMZ, Batula is not expected to join the cast when production kicks off over the July 4 holiday weekend. The outlet reported that sources close to the series confirmed she will be absent from the new season. Batula first appeared during ‘Summer House’ Season 1 in 2017. While her appearance was initially limited, she became a full-time cast member during Season 2. Over the years, viewers watched her friendships, career moves, and relationship milestones play out on camera, making her exit a major development for longtime fans.

A still from ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Episode 12 featuring Amanda (Cover Image Source: Bravo)

Her departure comes shortly after another cast member, West Wilson, also confirmed he would not be back for another summer in the Hamptons. The timing has sparked plenty of conversation among viewers, especially since Batula and Wilson became one of the show's newest couples. The pair publicly confirmed they were dating on March 31. Their relationship drew attention for more than one reason. Before getting together with Batula, Wilson dated fellow ‘Summer House’ star Ciara Miller in 2023. Miller was also one of Batula's closest friends. Batula, meanwhile, spent years married to longtime cast member Kyle Cooke. However, the couple announced their separation in January after four years of marriage.

Amanda Batula and West Wilson in a still from 'Summer House' Season 10 reunion (Image Source: Bravo | Photo by Clifton Prescod)

The confirmation about Batula and Wilson's relationship didn't sit well with fans, many of whom accused Batula of not respecting her friendship with Miller. Meanwhile, Wilson addressed his own departure earlier this week through a TikTok video alongside content creator Lucas Brody. In the clip, he confirmed the reports were accurate and admitted he would not be returning for Season 11. “That is true,” Wilson said before offering his thoughts on the situation, “But in their defense, I don't think it would have been a fun summer.” For Batula, leaving ‘Summer House’ does not necessarily mean she is done with Bravo altogether. She remains connected to the network through ‘In the City’, the ‘Summer House’ spinoff centered on several cast members living and working in New York City.

A still from ‘In The City’ Episode 1 featuring Amanda Batula (Image Source: Bravo)

The series follows the group outside their usual Hamptons getaway. But the show's future remains uncertain since Bravo has not announced whether it will return for a second season. Batula played a major role during the spinoff's first season. Much of her story focused on rebuilding her life after separating from Cooke and figuring out what independence looked like for her. She was shown adjusting to life on her own while working through personal changes away from the beach house. Ironically, real life moved much faster than television production. By the time the episodes aired, some of the events featured on screen had already played out on social media and made headlines.