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Who is Kyra Samson? Andy Cohen mourns the producer’s unexpected death in recent episode of ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Andy Cohen honors 28-year-old producer Kyra Samson, who recently passed away after battling a deadly disease.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 39 MINUTES AGO
(L) Kyra looking at the camera; (R) Andy Cohen honoring Kyra at WWHL (Cover Image Source: (L) LinkedIn | Kyra Samson; (R) Facebook | WWHL)
(L) Kyra looking at the camera; (R) Andy Cohen honoring Kyra at WWHL (Cover Image Source: (L) LinkedIn | Kyra Samson; (R) Facebook | WWHL)

Bravo has lost an important member. Kyra Samson, who worked as a producer on 'Watch What Happens Live' (WWHL) for the last four years, recently breathed her last. Andy Cohen honored her in the latest episode of the show. "I have some devastating news," he told viewers. "Kyra was known for her sweet smile and gentle demeanor, but she could also be a small but mighty enforcer. To see Kyra on a bullhorn corralling massive crowds at BravoCon was truly a sight to behold." The host added that everyone on the set will "terribly" miss her. Cohen was visibly emotional and was wiping tears during this statement. He informed the audience that Kyra died on Tuesday after battling an aggressive form of brain cancer. "We are sending all of our prayers and love to her family and her friends. We love you, Kyra," he added.  

Kyra looking at the camera (Image Source: Instagram | @davidpsamson)
Kyra looking at the camera (Image Source: Instagram | @davidpsamson)

Also, Cohen asked fans to check out the Kyra Fund, which helps patients like Kyra suffering from glioblastoma (GBM). The fund aims to get more resources for research into the condition, which remains one of the most fatal forms of cancer. As per the National Cancer Institute, 15,000 people are diagnosed with glioblastoma every year, but surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation remain largely ineffective against the condition. On average, the patient is expected to survive just 15 months after the diagnosis. The fund's official site also honored Kyra, calling her "eccentric and unforgettable." It states how she bravely faced her diagnosis with "unwavering determination," and prioritized people and things that mattered the most to her. On 'WWHL' official pages, the team called her "an incomparable part" of the show. She definitely left an indelible mark both in her personal and professional endeavors. Alongside 'WWHL', she also worked on 'Jeopardy!'

Kyra's father, David Samson, is devastated by this tragedy. Kyra departed the world on June 23, and the MLB executive gave a heartbreaking statement to The Athletic on Thursday. "We're all combining sadness and grief with unbelievable amounts of gratefulness, because she didn't get cheated for those 28 years. Not for a day," David shared. "But she has been cheated now for what could have been." Kyra and David's goodwill in the entertainment and sports industry has made Kyra Fund a resounding success. Amidst all the pain, the fund has been a beacon of light for him. "I want Kyra to be the statistic — one of the catalysts that helped stop this pain from impacting other families and other young people," David explained. "I want her to be the end of the road of this devastation. It's a ravaging, unbelievable disease: One day, that's it, and there's no going back." To date, Kyra Fund has raised around $250,000 for glioblastoma research. 

Kyra and David together on a set (Image Source: X | DavidPSamson)
Kyra and David together on a set (Image Source: X | DavidPSamson)

Kyra's death was made public by David on his Instagram. Kyra got engaged to William Truesdell, her long-time boyfriend, after the diagnosis. She urged her father to continue with his podcast duties as they tried various avenues. She was always passionate about her father's job and continued to support it until the very end. The last podcast she heard from him was a "Pablo Torre Finds Out" investigation that later earned a Pulitzer Prize for audio reporting. "I'm lucky," David shared. "It's a strange thing to articulate: To say you feel lucky when your child dies at 28 years old would make me sound like the robot that people think I am. But that luck is based on the lifetime of experiences that we had with her, and the lifetime of things she accomplished. If she had been permitted to live longer, there just would have been more of that. But I am thankful for what there was."

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