Lindsay Hubbard reveals who she texted after ‘Summer House’s Emmy nomination: ‘I texted Kyle and…’

Lindsay Hubbard is one of the original cast members, has been part of the show for over a decade, and is a fan favorite.

After a ten-season run, Bravo’s ‘Summer House’ has earned a historic Emmy nomination. The first-ever nomination came for the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category. The news came as a wave of excitement and happiness among the show’s OG cast members. One of the leading cast members, Lindsay Hubbard, in her interview with US Weekly, opened up about her initial reaction to the news. “I screamed, I didn’t cry, but I got chills, and I ran a lap around my apartment,” she shared. After that, she “started pacing around on the phone calling everyone.” Lindsay has been part of ‘Summer House’ since the Bravo show debuted in 2017. The Hamptons-based series features a group of friends spending their summer together while navigating their personal lives.

'Summer House' star Lindsay Hubbard (Image Source: Instagram/@lindshubbs)

Notably, ‘Summer House’ was nominated along with other renowned shows including ‘America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’, ‘Love on the Spectrum’, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked’, and ‘Welcome to Wrexham.’ Upon seeing their show nominated, she contacted fellow OG cast members Kyle Cooke and Carl Radke. “I texted Kyle and Carl on a group text first. And then I texted our editors and our executives from Truly Original,” she noted. Further, she mentioned that she could not contain her excitement, which is why her messages were “filled with a lot of caps, exclamation marks, and extra letters to express” it.

​In the latter part of her interview, she expressed her gratitude to the cast and crew members. She noted, “I’m so beyond proud and excited for our entire team top to bottom. From our producers, editors, executives at Truly Original, to (the) cast and our entire crew that has been with us for the majority of these past 10 years, I’m just so happy for our show! Very well-deserved nomination!” Currently, Lindsay is also part of another Bravo show, ‘In The City’ along with some of her fellow ‘Summer House’ cast members. Before that, fans witnessed a series of shocking revelations. This included former ‘Summer House’ cast members Amanda Batula, West Wilson, and their secret romantic relationship that was confirmed months after fan speculation. Things had been tense among the cast members since the two kept it secret as they shared history with fellow cast members.

A still from the ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion featuring Mia Calabrese and Lindsay Hubbard (Image Source: @Bravo)

After the events surrounding the romantic relationship revelation, Lindsay was one of the cast members who was quite vocal and did not hold back. Throughout the three-part reunion, she shared her honest and raw reactions to the shocking situation. As of now, fans are eager to know who among the cast members will be returning for the show’s upcoming Season 11 and who won’t. There are also chances that a few newbies might also join the cast since a few of them are already confirmed to not return for ‘Summer House’ Season 11. This includes Amanda Batula, West Wilson, Levi Sebree, Ben Waddell, and more.