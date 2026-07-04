Ciara Miller and Tefi Pessoa think this couple might win ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8: ‘He’s so earnest...’

Ciara Miller and Tefi Pessoa from ‘Aftersun’ chime in with their take on the possible winners of ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8.

Ciara Miller and Tefi Pessoa have given their verdict on who could be 100k richer at the end of 'Love Island USA' Season 8, and fans are not surprised. During an interview with Elite Daily, the 'Aftersun' hosts picked Trinity Tatum and Bryce Dettloff as the couple most likely to win it all. The fans also seem to agree, as the duo is getting lots of love on social media due to being the most steadfast in the lot. Both of them have been paired since Day 1 and are the only couple that has declared each other as 'boyfriend' and 'girlfriend.' Trinity has also developed a lot of individual popularity due to her 'core four loyalties' and how she has stood up for her friends and her connection.

Still of Trinity and Bryce from 'Love Island USA' (Image Source: Peacock | Ben Symons)

Miller and Pessoa shared that even though they are not supposed to have 'favorites,' they can not help but root for "Brinity". "He's (Bryce) so earnest, and Trinity is so funny," Pessoa shared. "You didn't think that they would end up together and stay together. But they've been together from the beginning, and it's just been this beautiful, blossoming story. And I love that he cries." Pessoa chimes in, "You do love men who cry," she added. Miller appreciates the "slow burn" romance they have witnessed with the couple. The hosts swooned over the matching yellow outfits the couple coincidentally wore at the recoupling ceremony after Casa Amor. "It's kismet," the hosts shared.

Still of Trinity and Bryce from 'Love Island USA' (Image Source: Peacock | Ben Symons)

The hosts also believe that Brinity's social media career will thrive after the show. They voted for them as the ones most likely to land a beauty brand deal post-villa. "Brinity for sure. Have you looked at them?" Pessoa stated. "NYX is going to be calling their name," Miller continued. "If e.l.f. doesn't get there first," added Pessoa. Miller and Pessoa also believe that the duo is most likely to go the distance. Both have already raised their hands to be the flower girls in the possible wedding. Even though the hosts do not see themselves hanging out with any of the contestants, Pessoa would like to go on a double date with Brinity. "They would add a lot to the conversation," she shared.

Still of Trinity and Bryce from 'Love Island USA' (Image Source: Peacock)

To see whether Miller and Pessoa are right, fans need to wait until July 12, when 'Love Island USA's finale streams on Peacock. Currently, seven couples remain standing in the competition. The most recent episode ended with the dumping of three islanders. The voting lines are now open for fans to choose the most compatible couple. In the coming week, three couples will likely face elimination, and the remaining four will reach the final day.