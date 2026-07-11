When does ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 live feeds start? Week 1 nominations and how to watch CBS show

‘Big Brother’ Season 28 live feeds reveal the first-ever HOH (Head of Household) and nominations of the season.

Everyone's favorite summer show is back on CBS. The 'Big Brother 28' premiere had time jumps, iconic returnees, and, weirdly, a dinosaur. If you want more of that, then tune in on CBS every Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday. But that would get you just half the story. 'Big Brother' (BB) stands apart from other reality shows because it promises to offer bits that are often left on the editing floor. It does so by giving the audience access to live feeds straight from the house. This year would also be no different, with live feeds kicking off three days after the show's premiere. It has been available since 9 p.m. ET on July 10.

Still of 'Big Brother 28' newbies (Image Source: CBS | Matthew Taplinger)

BB Intern Andy started the live feeds on 'Big Brother Unlocked.' They are available on a Paramount+ subscription for $13.99/month and also on Pluto TV. For the first time, viewers will also be able to watch live feeds on YouTube. However, this free service will be available for a limited time after each episode. Generally, the best time to watch live feeds is after competitions like the HOH (Head of Household), POV (Power of Veto), and now BB Time Capsule. A small warning, though: sometimes the downtime stretches a bit too long for comfort during these competitions. Tuesdays and Wednesdays are spent largely on campaigning, while on Thursdays, the feeds are mostly down in preparation for the live eviction episode.

'Big Brother Unlocked' revealed the three returnees vying for the first HOH competition. Dee Valladares, winner of 'Survivor' 45 and castaway for 'Survivor' 50, joined Angela Murray and Rick Devens as the third reality show alum on this season. It was not revealed who won the competition during the episode, but live feeds laid it out for the fans. Dee is the first HOH of the season, and she has already locked in on the nominations. Rome Seymour, Chuk Anyanwu, and Jason De Puy had already won safety in the first episode. Hence, they were safe from the block. Dee kept her fellow returnees safe and nominated Mallory Aurichio, Taylor Brown, and Yash Patel.

Julie Chen Moonves on 'Big Brother Set' (Image Source: CBS via Getty Images | Sonja Flemming)

A lot seems to have happened during the first three days, which were missing from live feeds. Jason shared that Dee initially promised that nobody from the group who helped her win HOH would be nominated, but ultimately chose one from each group. Drew Campbell was one of the people she initially considered nominating, but backed off the idea after he put in time with her. Dee seems tightly aligned with fellow returnees Angela and Rick, as well as newbies Haley Thogmartin and Kamuela 'Kamu' Kirk. A "showmance" appears to be brewing between Rome Seymour and Lyric Medeiros. From the looks of it, Mallory Aurichio seems to be the house target. However, with the Power of Veto and Blockbuster still in play, anybody's time could be over in the house. 'Big Brother' will return with a new episode next Sunday only on CBS.